As Montrose County School District staff and students return to schools, the district has implemented protocols based on guidance from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE).
Matt Jenkins, MCSD’s public information officer, said the district will follow CDPHE protocols for mitigating potential exposure as well as for informing families and the community.
“If a child has an interaction or a potential exposure to a positive individual with COVID-19, that family will be contacted directly,” Jenkins said. “They’ll get a notification across a range of different media.”
Those media include email, phone calls and text messages. Such communications are included within the required communication guidance CDPHE provided to school districts to ensure families who are impacted by COVID-19 while a student is on school campuses remain informed.
Jenkins added, “We are going to observe all privacy laws, including HIPAA. Again, we’re going to conform to what state and federal law requires us to do in communicating and notifying families regarding COVID outbreak and exposure.”
According to the CDPHE guidelines, “Schools are required to disclose names of people with COVID-19 to public health authorities. Schools should not disclose the name(s) of students, teachers or staff members with COVID-19 to other teachers, staff, students, parents, the media, or anyone outside public health.”
Should there be a COVID-19 outbreak that results in a school or district closure, the public will be informed through the district’s website at mcsd.org and social media platforms.
“The first place you’re going to want to check is going to be mcsd.org,” he said. “MCSD.org is going to be your best resource for up-to-date information about any school closures or events or notifications for which the community needs to be aware.”
The CDPHE information states an outbreak is over “when 28 days have passed since the last person started having symptoms and no new cases have occurred. If the last person did not have symptoms, use the day the person was tested.”
Staff members and students who arrive to campus and exhibit a fever of 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit or greater, a new persistent cough or new shortness of breath will be sent home.
“We’re going to require students and staff exhibiting COVID symptoms to isolate for a period of 10 days and then they’ll need to continue that out for another 72 hours if symptoms haven’t subsided,” he said.
For students involved in before or after school programs and athletics, and become exposed to an outbreak, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and CDPHE said, “All students in any cohort with a case must quarantine for 14 days. If a student with COVID-19 attends a before-school program with a different set of students than their classroom cohort and is also on a sports team, people in all three of those groups must be quarantined.”
With the protocols in place, Jenkins said the district is looking forward to welcoming students and staff back.
“MCSD is doing everything we possibly can to reopen schools in a healthy, safe manner. We’re excited we get to welcome back the kids.”
