MCSO: Cigarette mishap sparks field fire that injures dog

A man walking along U.S. 50 on April 10 allegedly tossed a cigarette that caught nearby grass on fire, despite his efforts to extinguish the blaze. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office reports that a poodle had to be taken to veterinary care for burn injuries.
Joshua Smith, 25, was arrested on suspicion of second-degree arson. Formal charges are pending.
Smith was trying to reach Alamosa — more than 180 miles away — by foot, MCSO Lt. Ted Valerio said Monday. Smith stopped alongside the roadway in the 70400 block of the highway to tend a personal matter and tossed his cigarette, Valerio said. Smith tried to stomp out the fire, but it was too large and he went back to the road to flag down someone who could call for help.
Valerio said it appeared as though Smith was forthcoming with information.
The fire burned fields used for goat and cattle field; damaged a motorcycle, guardrail posts; 300 yards of wire-strand fencing and a phone box, as well as apparently injuring the dog.
