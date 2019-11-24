Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigator Travis Thompson
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office investigator Travis Thompson, left, receives an award Thursday from Sheriff Gene Lillard at the Montrose County Event Center. Thompson was part of the MCSO and Sheriff’s Posse that recovered the body of the late Maurie Curtis on July 20.

Curtis was found near the Little Cimarron where the man’s nephew made the tragic discovery.

Curtis was reported overdue earlier that week prompting an attempt to locate the call to law enforcement. Investigators pinged his phone to a broad radius crossing the Montrose and Gunnison county lines and aired a description of his truck. Thompson was among dozens the department honored Thursday for their service. 

 (Andrew Kiser/ Montrose Daily Press)

List of honors

Life Saving Awards:

Sgt. Charles Searcy and K-9 Tigo, May 26; Deputy Brandon King - May 26; Deputy Shelby Kozey; May 26; Deputy Dustin Horn - June 1; Deputy Jason Stitt, July 14,; Deputy Cody Champlin, July 14; Deputy Joshua Lamphere.

Sheriff’s Unit Citation:

Undersheriff George Jackson; Lt. Ty Cox; Lt. Ted Valerio, Lt. Casm Boldan, Sgt. Paul Southern; Sgt. Matt Breshears; Investigator Dustin Harlow; Deputies Saul Amaya, Jamie Heinle, Ty Shaffer, Mike O’Mahoney, James Berry, Brian White, Angel Grubbs, Mike Lacosse, Bruce Schmalz, Scott Sandefur, Tammy Stroup, Brandon King, Ty Shaffer; Investigator Travis Thompson; Lt. William McClellan; Searcy and Tigo; Investigators Dustin Harlow and Brittany Martinez; TEMS William Martindale; posse members (West and East End): Josue Corona-Luna; Lewis Wengerd; Paul Gottlieb; Jerry Sieverson; Mark Rackay; Christopher DePuy; Daniel Hiebert; Evan Beachy; Rick Fellabaum; Jared Geigley; Robert McAtee; David Fowler; Kathleen Fowler; Jacob Martin;Jerry Sieverson; Paul Martin; Terri Farmer; Jim Neigherbauer; Dave Hibl; Kacy Kissner; Jack Lee; Duane Johannsen; John Riley Jr.; Tom Loczy; Donnie Sickels; Cameron Riley.

Field training officers certificates of completion:

Deputies James Berry; Brian Wright; Tammy Stroup; Sara Belcher; Angela Grubbs; Mimi Savage; Austin Shank; Don Smith Cordell Stroud.

Special recognition awards

• Peer Support Team: Sgt. James Evans; Deputies Rick Mayer; Dominic Lovato; victim advocate Linda Carl.

• Deputy Jay Rigdon and K-9s Sprite and Fur (volunteer cadaver dogs)

• Deputy Chad Black

• Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch (grant assistance)

• Volunteer Investigator Charles Barton (volunteer work)

The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Rifle/Honor Guard Team:

Sgts. Jason Grundy, Paul Southern; Deputies Brandon King, Jamie Heinle and Mike Skelton; Investigator Travis Thompson

Official commendation:

Sgt. Matt Breshears; Deputies Saul Amaya, Samuel Gall, Brian Wright, Tammy Stroup, Angel Grubbs; Investigators Dustin Harlow and Brittany Martinez; dispatchers Mandy Stollsteimer, Cheryl Hill, Amber Lillard, Nathan Compton, Amber Davis.

