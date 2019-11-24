List of honors
Life Saving Awards:
Sgt. Charles Searcy and K-9 Tigo, May 26; Deputy Brandon King - May 26; Deputy Shelby Kozey; May 26; Deputy Dustin Horn - June 1; Deputy Jason Stitt, July 14,; Deputy Cody Champlin, July 14; Deputy Joshua Lamphere.
Sheriff’s Unit Citation:
Undersheriff George Jackson; Lt. Ty Cox; Lt. Ted Valerio, Lt. Casm Boldan, Sgt. Paul Southern; Sgt. Matt Breshears; Investigator Dustin Harlow; Deputies Saul Amaya, Jamie Heinle, Ty Shaffer, Mike O’Mahoney, James Berry, Brian White, Angel Grubbs, Mike Lacosse, Bruce Schmalz, Scott Sandefur, Tammy Stroup, Brandon King, Ty Shaffer; Investigator Travis Thompson; Lt. William McClellan; Searcy and Tigo; Investigators Dustin Harlow and Brittany Martinez; TEMS William Martindale; posse members (West and East End): Josue Corona-Luna; Lewis Wengerd; Paul Gottlieb; Jerry Sieverson; Mark Rackay; Christopher DePuy; Daniel Hiebert; Evan Beachy; Rick Fellabaum; Jared Geigley; Robert McAtee; David Fowler; Kathleen Fowler; Jacob Martin;Jerry Sieverson; Paul Martin; Terri Farmer; Jim Neigherbauer; Dave Hibl; Kacy Kissner; Jack Lee; Duane Johannsen; John Riley Jr.; Tom Loczy; Donnie Sickels; Cameron Riley.
Field training officers certificates of completion:
Deputies James Berry; Brian Wright; Tammy Stroup; Sara Belcher; Angela Grubbs; Mimi Savage; Austin Shank; Don Smith Cordell Stroud.
Special recognition awards
• Peer Support Team: Sgt. James Evans; Deputies Rick Mayer; Dominic Lovato; victim advocate Linda Carl.
• Deputy Jay Rigdon and K-9s Sprite and Fur (volunteer cadaver dogs)
• Deputy Chad Black
• Deputy County Manager Jon Waschbusch (grant assistance)
• Volunteer Investigator Charles Barton (volunteer work)
The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office Rifle/Honor Guard Team:
Sgts. Jason Grundy, Paul Southern; Deputies Brandon King, Jamie Heinle and Mike Skelton; Investigator Travis Thompson
Official commendation:
Sgt. Matt Breshears; Deputies Saul Amaya, Samuel Gall, Brian Wright, Tammy Stroup, Angel Grubbs; Investigators Dustin Harlow and Brittany Martinez; dispatchers Mandy Stollsteimer, Cheryl Hill, Amber Lillard, Nathan Compton, Amber Davis.
