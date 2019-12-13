Montrose County is seeing a significant uptick in reports of mail and packages being stolen.
Reports have come in from the Olathe area to Government Springs Road, with more homes likely affected.
It’s the time of year when people order gifts for home-delivery, or for delivery to friends and relatives’ homes; additionally, gift cards and checks tend to be sent more often during the holiday season.
“Things start getting mailed more often. This happens every year,” Montrose County Undersheriff George Jackson said. “We’ve had quite a few here lately. A lot of times, people don’t know when they’ve lost mail or packages, because they weren’t expecting them. It goes both ways. If you’re sending something to a relative, let them know you are sending them stuff. It can help you know when it arrived and they can know if it does not arrive.”
The MCSO has been able to catch some alleged thieves through a GPS-enabled device in a bait package, as Sheriff Gene Lillard also announced last week.
“Unfortunately, this sort of theft occurs every year and we are ramping up efforts to let the thieves know this won’t be tolerated in Montrose County,” MCSO Lt. Ted Valerio said, in a news release.
“We are asking for the public’s assistance in working to prevent mail and package theft by reporting an suspicious activity around mailboxes and paying attention to scheduled deliveries.”
Porch pirates appear to be targeting items sent through the mail and through package delivery services. The MCSO offers the following tips as ways of cutting down the risk of becoming a victim:
• Use the letter slots inside the post office for your mail, hand it to a letter carrier, or deliver it to one of the local U.S. Post Offices.
• Pick up your mail promptly after delivery. Don’t leave it in your mailbox overnight. If you’re expecting checks, credit cards, or other negotiable items, ask a trusted friend or neighbor to pick up your mail.
• If you don’t receive a check or other valuable mail you’re expecting, contact the issuing agency immediately.
• If you change your address, immediately notify your post office and anyone with whom you do business via the mail.
• Keep your mailbox in good repair and make sure it's properly installed.
• Consider getting a locking mailbox. Ask your local postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes.
• Don’t send cash in the mail.
• Tell your post office when you’ll be out of town, so it can hold your mail until you return.
• Report all suspected mail theft to a U.S. Postal Inspector. Consult with your local postmaster for the most up-to-date regulations on mailboxes, including the availability of locked centralized or curbside mailboxes.
If you see a mail theft in progress, call 911 immediately. If you believe your mail was stolen, contact WestCO Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-9111, then contact the U.S. Postal Inspector at 1-877-876-2455 or report a crime online at https://www.uspis.gov/report.
“Help each other out,” Jackson said, urging people to use a trusted friend, neighbor or family member to collect packages and mail during the day, and to return the favor when possible.
“Do we believe we can stop it? No. Can we minimize it? Yes and that’s what our goal is,” Jackson said.
“It’s happening quite frequently and that usually means you have several people doing it, not just one person or one group, because it’s so easy to do. We’re hoping people will protect themselves as much as possible.”
