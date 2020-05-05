A text message set in motion the assault and robbery of a Montrose County man Sunday morning, according to the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office.
The alleged victim contacted authorities at about 6:30 a.m. to report he had been jumped at the end of his driveway in the 67100 block of N Road and robbed of his cash and cell phone.
Deputies ultimately arrested David Paul, 36, and Cody Bishop, 27, on suspicion of aggravated robbery and second-degree assault. They also arrested Aaron Alloway, 24, on suspicion of theft, criminal mischief and tampering with evidence.
Bishop is additionally accused of felony menacing, possession of a weapon by a previous offender and a protection order violation. Formal charges are pending.
The reported victim told deputies that about an hour prior to the alleged assault he received a text message from someone who self-identified as “Alien King,” and told him to meet up at his mailbox, Undersheriff George Jackson said.
The man walked to the end of his driveway and watched a white pickup truck pull up. Two men, later identified as Paul and Bishop, jumped out of the vehicle and took the homeowner to the ground, where they punched and kicked him, then took his money and his cell phone, according to allegations in the case. During the fracas, the reported victim also sustained a cut to his hand from a knife; Jackson said the knife was Bishop’s.
Jackson said that at some point during the incident, a man later identified as Alloway allegedly got out of the vehicle, but did not participate in the assault.
The suspects drove away after taking the man’s phone and money.
Deputies were able to locate the suspect vehicle at another residence, where they found Alloway, along with a woman, who allegedly admitted to having been present at the time of the attack, Jackson said. She was not arrested.
Investigators also located the reported victim’s cell phone.
Deputies were subsequently able to contact Bishop and Paul after Alloway directed them to the men’s motel room.
All three suspects were advised in court Monday afternoon.
Paul and Bishop have bond hearings set for May 14.
Alloway’s next court date is May 28, at which time formal charges are to have been filed.
