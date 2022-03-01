Deputies responding to a man’s whispered 911 call on Saturday, Feb. 26, found a young woman tied up in a home on Ida Road. The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office K9 and handler ultimately located three men who stand accused of robbery and other offenses.
Sergio Arellano-Torres, Jose Madrid and Marcelino Madrid-Rivera all were detained. Formal charges are due March 10; arrest affidavits were not immediately available.
Another person at the scene was detained on suspicion of drug possession and on warrants. Montrose County Sheriff Gene Lillard said the man had been staying in a camper near the residence.
Lillard said that dispatch took a 911 call at about 6:30 a.m. Saturday. Dispatchers had trouble hearing the caller, who was whispering and who disconnected, but not before dispatch learned the address, in the 63000 block of Ida Road.
Deputies at the scene saw two people running away from a shed across the driveway when they arrived, and noticed the door to the home was open. Lillard said they called out several times for those inside to come out before a man walked out with his hands raised, a knife in one of them.
He complied with orders to drop the knife; Lillard said it was determined the man was an alleged victim.
Lillard said that inside, deputies located a teenage girl whose hands were bound behind her and whose feet were tied.
According to initial reports available to Lillard, three men had come to the door, knocking violently and claiming to be police. When they were admitted based on this representation, one of them pointed a gun in the teenager’s face as she washed dishes and made her lie down, Lillard alleged.
He did not specify which suspect is accused of wielding the gun.
The men allegedly began rummaging through the home for items, possibly jewelry belonging to a deceased person, Lillard said. It was not clear whether anything was taken from the home.
As deputies freed the young woman, another spotted three men outside, running north through fields.
The MCSO requested backup from more deputies, as well as the Montrose Police Department, and set up a perimeter around the area.
K9 Tigo and his handler, Deputy Leo Peters, tracked two of the men down a ditch bank, where they were found lying under branches/shrubbery, Lillard said. The dog also found a third suspect about half a mile away; he was lying under brush in a field, per the sheriff.
All three were arrested without further incident. Lillard did not know whether they had given any statement; the investigation is not concluded.
A short time later, detectives located a pistol near where the first of the men had been arrested. They also searched the residence and have seized a pickup that is suspected to have carried the defendants to the home; a search warrant was pending Monday.
Lillard praised his deputies and the assisting agency, the Montrose Police Department.
“A home invasion and a felony menacing and the way it was handled, our hats go off to the K9 unit,” he said. “They hit on all three suspects and were were able to take them into custody without incident.”
Arellano-Torres, 49, was being held on suspicion of aggravated robbery, obstructing an officer, reckless endangerment, felony menacing and harassment. He remained in custody Monday on a $22,500 bond.
Madrid, 40, was held on suspicion of robbery, reckless endangerment, felony menacing, obstructing an officer, harassment, false reporting, introduction of contraband and on nine warrants. He also was in custody Monday, held on a $62,000 bond, according to jail records.
Madrid-Rivera, 61, also remained in jail on Monday; his bond was $7,500. He is accused of robbery, felony menacing, reckless endangerment, obstructing an officer, child abuse and false reporting.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.