The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office is looking for the public's assistance in locating Robert McLeroy of Nucla.

McLeroy was reported as a missing person Monday evening.

He was last seen leaving Nucla and driving to Grand Junction at 10:30 a.m. Sept. 2.

He is 82; 5-feet-10 and 175 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

McLeroy was driving a 2015 red Ford Taurus with Colorado plates 430-GPA. It is believed that he would have taken Highway 141 into Grand Junction, but Divide Road is also an option.

The MCSO swept the West End region all day Tuesday, searching for any trace of McLeroy or his vehicle. Locations searched included Windy Point and 25 Mesa Road.

At last report Tuesday evening, he had not been found.

Anyone with information on McLeroy's whereabouts should call Western Colorado Regional Dispatch Center at 970-249-9110.

