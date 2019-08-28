The Montrose County Sheriff’s Office’s latest key hire comes right from the agency. Dean McNulty, a 22-year veteran with the department, was recently named Montrose County Jail Administrator.
“With intimate knowledge of the (corrections) division, I’ve witnessed many types of supervision and by learning from that experience, I feel I possess the skills necessary to move the division forward in a positive light,” McNulty said Tuesday.
McNulty spent about 19 of his 22 years with the agency as a corrections sergeant and was one of several applicants for the administrator’s slot. People within MCSO and elsewhere applied, Sheriff Gene Lillard said, but McNulty came out on top in testing.
“We felt he was a perfect fit to lead us in the jail administration,” said Lillard.
McNulty wants to meet and overcome challenges facing the jail, in part by focusing on employee retention and also by ensuring a multi-million dollar remodel, approved in the county’s 2019 budget last year, takes place in accordance with standards.
“A correctional facility is basically another form of community infrastructure and it needs to evolve and modernize like everything else,” McNulty said.
Several studies and recommendations for the jail in recent years have caalled for internal expansion to accommodate operational needs, as well as newer federal inmate classifications. The classifications pertain to how and where inmates are housed, for example, male and female, maximum security, or special housing.
The budgetary allocation is funding an internal upgrade to increase holding-cell capacity for medical and related observational purposes; it also included money for the anticipated annual operating expenses necessary to boost the number of available in-house medical hours.
“With the community growing as it is, the volume of arrests have increased accordingly. We need to increase our number of holding cells as well as the affiliated professional services,” McNulty said, citing jail based behavioral services and medical space needs.
“That’s necessary to accommodate the increasing number of arrestees within the community.”
The booking area is being reconfigured to increase the number of holding cells; the kitchen area and medical facilities area are also being expanded.
As for cell space within the roughly 152-bed facility, for now, it is enough, although the jail was designed in a way to allow more pods to be added on the southern end.
“It can be done, but we’re not to that point,” Lillard said.
The average daily number of inmates is 100; the most Lillard has seen in a single day since taking office in January is 106.
“We want to build something that will be within federal guidelines,” he said, referring to the reconfiguration.
The jail needs to retain good employees, McNulty said.
“Law enforcement in general, corrections divisions included, is a high-stress environment. What I plan on doing is adjusting the operational schedules to better suit, not only overall judicial system schedules, but also to alleviate stress on the corrections staff,” he said.
He is also looking at ways to improve pay and the working environment as he and the sheriff review applications to fill about four positions in the jail.
Lillard is confident he made the right pick for the top jail job.
“We did an extensive search and extensive interviews. … He’s going to be an excellent fit for this organization. We’re very happy for him and hope the best for him. He’ll do an outstanding job,” Lillard said.
“It’s the next logical step in my career and I feel like I have a lot to offer to move that that division forward for this agency,” McNulty said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
