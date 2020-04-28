Earth Day during COVID-19

The Montrose Daily Press is asking the public to submit an Earth Day Haiku along with an image as the world celebrates Earth Day during the coronavirus on April 22.

That's one big rock we all live on together and April 22 is the day we celebrate our planet. Happy Earth Day.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970, when U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson (D-Wisc.) organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. Rallies took place across the country and, by the end of the year, the U.S. government had created the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, over 140 countries celebrated Earth Day.

As part of the holiday, the Montrose Daily Press is inviting the public to participate in our Earth Day Haiku contest. A haiku is a short poem, consisting of three lines composed in the 5-7-5 syllable format.

To celebrate the uniqueness of this year's Earth Day, the theme is Earth Day during COVID-19. So, grab a pen and some Earth Day inspiration and send your poems to justint@montrosepress.com. Bonus points for including a photo or drawing of what you're doing this Earth Day.

Thank you to our readers who participated in our haiku contest. Below are the submissions we received.

Peggy Carey earth day

By Peggy Carey

It’s the quiet time

When Mother Earth speaks aloud

She whispers “Help Me”

By Lynn Carretta

Covid Haiku

walking alone

listening to trees talking

to my breath

gravel underneath my feet

Earth Day 2020

fields turned green

life surrounds me

put winter to sleep

Spring 2020

water is on

life circles me

blue sky abound

Mya earth day haiku

By Mya Wilcox

grass, flower, tree, sun

All in our round earth so green

So keep it very clean

Indie earth day haiku

By Indie Wilcox

Be good to the earth

We should take good care of it

by keeping it clean

