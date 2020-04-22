Pandemic stories
Impacting our town and Earth
Stay informed with us.
That's one big rock we all live on together and April 22 is the day we celebrate our planet. Happy Earth Day.
Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970, when U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson (D-Wisc.) organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. Rallies took place across the country and, by the end of the year, the U.S. government had created the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, over 140 countries celebrated Earth Day.
As part of the holiday, the Montrose Daily Press is inviting the public to participate in our Earth Day Haiku contest. A haiku is a short poem, consisting of three lines composed in the 5-7-5 syllable format.
To celebrate the uniqueness of this year's Earth Day, the theme is Earth Day during COVID-19. So, grab a pen and some Earth Day inspiration and send your poems to justint@montrosepress.com. Bonus points for including a photo or drawing of what you're doing this Earth Day.
Your pieces could appear in the Montrose Daily Press and on our website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.