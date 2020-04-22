Earth Day during COVID-19

The Montrose Daily Press is asking the public to submit an Earth Day Haiku along with an image as the world celebrates Earth Day during the coronavirus on April 22.

Pandemic stories

Impacting our town and Earth

Stay informed with us.

That's one big rock we all live on together and April 22 is the day we celebrate our planet. Happy Earth Day.

Earth Day was first celebrated in 1970, when U.S. senator Gaylord Nelson (D-Wisc.) organized a national demonstration to raise awareness about environmental issues. Rallies took place across the country and, by the end of the year, the U.S. government had created the Environmental Protection Agency. By 1990, over 140 countries celebrated Earth Day.

As part of the holiday, the Montrose Daily Press is inviting the public to participate in our Earth Day Haiku contest. A haiku is a short poem, consisting of three lines composed in the 5-7-5 syllable format.

Earth Day inforgraphic

An infographic with activities and facts about Earth Day 2020

To celebrate the uniqueness of this year's Earth Day, the theme is Earth Day during COVID-19. So, grab a pen and some Earth Day inspiration and send your poems to justint@montrosepress.com. Bonus points for including a photo or drawing of what you're doing this Earth Day.

Your pieces could appear in the Montrose Daily Press and on our website.

Lauren Brant is a staff writer and digital content coordinator for the Montrose Daily Press.

