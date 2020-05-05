Effective today, the Montrose Daily Press will be delivered to print subscribers in the afternoons, ending a run of 12 years in which the newspaper was delivered in the mornings.
Subscribers can also expect to receive a larger Saturday edition of the Montrose Daily Press, as a Sunday edition will no longer be published.
"We’re very excited about the Montrose Daily Press returning to its roots as an afternoon paper,” Montrose Daily Press publisher Dennis Anderson said. "From 1908 to 2007, the MDP delivered an afternoon edition. At the time in 2007, we had just moved into our current location. The digital world had not been a big factor in our daily news consumption, so it made sense to have a morning newspaper.”
Anderson said a daily digital presence has contributed to the decision to switch back to afternoons, which makes production more efficient for editors and press workers.
Because of the switch to afternoons, the Montrose Daily Press has recently begun a campaign to connect all print-only subscribers to the Montrose Daily Press website, montrosepress.com. The MDP is also encouraging readers to create an account at montrosepress.com to ensure everyone receives the latest news and has access to the e-edition of the newspaper.
Anderson said going to afternoons also allows the newspaper to have more news from the previous day that may not have previously gotten into the paper because of deadlines.
"Afternoon delivery gives us every opportunity to bring the latest news to our print subscribers. We county ourselves fortunate as newspapers across the country are shrinking from five- and seven-day newspapers, to weeklys or twice-weeklys. We own our press facility, and that’s a big factor.”
Anyone with questions about the switch is encouraged to call the Montrose Daily Press offices at 970-249-3444. They can also email managing editor Justin Tubbs at justint@montrosepress.com or email Anderson at dennisa@montrosepress.com.
