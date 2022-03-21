Todd Stewart (right) is the president of the Uncompahgre Cattleman's Association. Todd Castle (left) is the organization's vice president. The UCA was one of many local agricultural groups that organized the Meat-In on March 19, 2022.
A group of children at the Montrose Meat-In event on March 19, 2022, reach for a T-shirt flung in the air.
(Anna Lynn Winfrey/Montrose Daily Press)
Hundreds of people gathered at Castle Auto Sales on Saturday, March 19, for the second annual Meat-In Day Barbecue, which was organized by local agricultural groups.
The Montrose event was one of many featuring meat on the menu around Colorado last weekend, for the second year in a row.
When Go. Jared Polis declared March 20, 2021, “Meat-Out Day” last year, he faced swift backlash from the agricultural industry in the state and around the West.
“It felt to us ag producers like a slap in the face,” said Todd Stewart, the president of the Uncompahgre Cattlemen's Association.
Meat-In parties were organized around the state last year and continued in 2022.
Many local agricultural groups contributed to the event, such as the Uncompahgre Cattlemen’s and Cattlewomen’s Associations, the Western Slope Wool Growers, and the Montrose, Ouray and San Miguel County Farm Bureau.
Hamburgers and hot dogs were served by students in the Montrose and Olathe chapters of Future Farmers of America. Items such as local meat, belt buckles and cameras were raffled off to the attendees.
“This is our way of life,” said Roxi Stewart, a board member of the Uncompahgre Cattlewoman’s Association. “In agriculture, we are always open for business: that's the only way that people are going to get food on their plates.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
