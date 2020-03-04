Medal of Valor for Deines’ actions in hotel standoff

When a barricaded man raised a weapon in 2018, it was pointed at Taylor Deines.
The Montrose Police officer reacted to save himself and others, helping to bring a standoff at the Holiday Inn Express to a close. Monday night, Deines was bestowed the Medal of Valor, during a ceremony that also honored multiple other officers and civilian employees of the Montrose Police Department.
“The Medal of Valor is the highest honor that the police department can award and officer for exemplary, meritorious and courageous service under extreme circumstances. We were honored to be able to recognize him with that medal last night,” Chief Blaine Hall said Tuesday.
During the hotel encounter, the barricaded man made threats against officers and himself and was incommunicado with responding officers. Deines, a sharp shooter, was positioned to give cover to responding SWAT teams and to provide them with real-time intelligence. When the man raised his gun toward him, Deines shot at him, wounding him in the hand; an investigation found the shooting was justified. The individual was arrested and was last month sentenced to 17 years in prison.
“Without the actions of Officer Deines, the suspect could have further endangered officers and citizens beyond the shot he fired at Officer Deines,” per a statement read at Monday’s ceremony.
Multiple other officers were also honored with the chief’s unit citation for their response to the hotel situation.
Other chief’s unit citations were awarded for the 2018 response to a hostage situation in Ouray County; the response to a Walmart robbery report last October and the response to an alleged armed robbery at a Montrose gas station.
In addition, the MPD on Monday gave out several life-saving awards to officers who, during responses to calls, saved the lives of those experiencing medical difficulty, including that of a person who was found hanging in a closet.
Several merit citations also were awarded, including the swift response in a November 2019 incident in which a man in a wheelchair had been stabbed and doused with gasoline. A suspect was arrested in that incident and his case is pending.
Another merit citation was awarded for response to an incident last November, in which a woman barricaded herself in her home after allegedly cutting off her dog’s head. She was undergoing evaluation at last report.
Official commendations were awarded to several officers and staffers, among them, an August drug bust on Weldon Road.
Two civilians, Keagan Goodwin and Anthony Ball, also received an official commendation for helping an officer apprehend a trespassing suspect in late 2018.
The conduct honored also included that of officers and staffers who used their own money to purchase Christmas gifts for needy kids, purchased socks for a person in need, helped minimize the trauma to children who lost their mother and who helped a domestic violence victim obtain a medical implement she could not afford.
“We thought it was important to recognize our officers for taking the time and using their own personal funds,” Hall said.
Officers’ and civilian staff contributions don’t have to be extraordinary to make a difference in people’s lives — and Hall doesn’t necessarily find out about all the good deeds they do, since many don’t say anything about it.
“They’re doing it because it’s the right thing to do. We don’t find out about these things until months later,” Hall said, congratulating all honorees.
“It’s not very often our community gets to see what our team members do when people aren’t watching, so to speak,” Cmdr. Matt Smith said, noting the turnout of family, friends and city officials.
“Our officers give an awful lot of themselves because it is the right thing to do. This is their calling and community service is their passion,” he added.
“We’ve got a great group of people that really are dedicated to serving the community,” Hall said. “ … There are thousands upon thousands of incidents we deal with that don’t make it into an award criteria, but they’re still just as important. Our employees do great work.”
Honorees
Note: The individuals listed may have received more than one of the awards under which their name is listed.
Official commendation:
Civilian police city staff Drea Cole, Sheila Turner, Barbie Abbott, Kathy Walters, Jolene Blowers, Deb West, Juan Haro, William Woody, Kailey Rivenburgh; (civilian residents) Keagan Goodwin, Anthony Ball; Officer Hank Suppes; Officer Karissa Nickeson, Sgt. Chris Velasquez, Officer Jonathan Roberts, Officer Landon Beck; Sgt. Larry Witte, Officer Anissa Ramirez; Officer Jeremey Payne; Officer Brett Suppes; Officer Shaun Granmoe; victim advocate Chantelle Bainbridge; Code Compliance Officer Heidi Trimble; evidence custodian Kathi Kinkel; Officer Anthony Naro; Officer Taylor Deines, Officer Matt Smith (now commander); Sgt. Billy Stroup, Officer Andrew Spear, Officer Samantha Graves; Sgt. Michelle Berry, Sgt. Brian Rumbaugh, Officers Ted Valerio (now with sheriff’s office), Officer Zachary Yee; Detectives Phil Rosty, Mark Trimble and Jason English; Officer Trevis Booth, Officer Kaitlyn Esplin, Officer Dakotah Shea-Shelley, Officer Troy Tomasko; Officer Jerimiah Franklin
Police merit citations:
Berry, Rosty, Mark Trimble, English, Detective Patrick Demers; Roberts; Officer Hank Suppes; Officer Taylor Deines, Nickeson, Yee, Officer Russell Maranto, Shea-Shelley; Witte, Rumbaugh. Roberts, Spear, Naro, Animal Control Supervisor Mike Duncan, Animal Control Officer Richard Phillips, Animal Control Officer Shelly Robillard
Chief’s unit citations:
Hank Suppes, Officer Kaitlyn Esplin, Payne, Roberts; Nickeson, Esplin, Officer Nick Gehm, Officer Cameron Espinoza; Sgt. Courtney Jones, Mark Trimble, Spear, Beck; Gene Lillard (former commander, now sheriff), Stroup, Witte, Rumbaugh, Berry, Jones, English, Booth, Officer Dennis Beery, Velasquez, Hank Suppes, Franklin, Spear, Deines, Officer Peter Vandenhoek, Smith, Graves, Ramirez, Naro, Gehm, Beck, Granmoe, Yee, Payne, Maranto, Montrose Fire Protection District paramedics Mark Bray and William Martindale; Demers
Life saving awards:
Spear, Rumbaugh, Deines, Roberts, Hank Suppes, Payne, Smith, Granmoe, Brett Suppes, Jones, Ramirez
Medal of Valor:
Deines
