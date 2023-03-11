MEDC celebrates business, investors at annual meeting

Doug and David Dragoo, standing with MEDC Executive Director Sandy Head, were honored with this year's Economic Development Award. (Courtesy LuAnn Tyrrell, Colorado Scenes)

New business projects and the history of local economic development were the focus of Montrose Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Sandy Head’s remarks at the group’s annual meeting on Thursday, March 9.

David and Doug Dragoo, founders of the Colorado Outdoors project, were honored at the meeting with the 2023 Economic Development Award for their work on the project and investment in the city, which included the construction of Flex buildings intended to house other businesses.



