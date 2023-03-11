MEDC celebrates business, investors at annual meeting

New business projects and the history of local economic development were the focus of Montrose Economic Development Corporation Executive Director Sandy Head’s remarks at the group’s annual meeting on Thursday, March 9.
David and Doug Dragoo, founders of the Colorado Outdoors project, were honored at the meeting with the 2023 Economic Development Award for their work on the project and investment in the city, which included the construction of Flex buildings intended to house other businesses.
Throughout her speech, Head stressed that both government investment and MEDC cooperation have been vital throughout the years in recruiting and maintaining companies that provide jobs to the residents of Montrose County.
Businesses, and especially large businesses, look for multiple factors when choosing their basecamp, and Montrose is an attractive location, she said. Head cited Montrose Regional Airport, which saw 463,140 passengers last year and is undergoing a major expansion project, as key for recruitment since it promises companies connectivity. Head said companies also search out safe communities with good education systems, and she believes Montrose fits this bill.
Based on Head’s report, last year was a busy one for many companies based in Montrose. She highlighted a handful that completed or are undergoing new projects, including 3M, Montrose Forest Products, Bluecorn Beeswax and multiple companies located within the Colorado Outdoors complex.
Bluecorn, she said, moved from Ridgway to Montrose in 2021 and opened its candle factory, mercantile shop and cafe last year. Meanwhile, Montrose Forest Products is nearing the finish line of preparation for its new CO-Gen operation, which involves innovative new systems that will help the company save on utility costs while being more environmentally friendly.
Head also discussed MEDC’s 5th Annual Manufacturer’s Expo and STEMposium, which expanded last year and was held at the Montrose County Event Center in partnership with the Montrose County School District. The event brings together local manufacturers, supporting companies and other employers such as Montrose Regional Health, giving students a chance to learn about career options close to home.
This year, MEDC is working on a handful of initiatives including attempting to fill the 278,400-square foot Western Slope Food and Innovation Center, which the corporation’s annual report refers to as a “turn-key property for the right food production company.” According to Head, MEDC is following a handful of leads, though some prospects have already fallen through.
The corporation is also working on bringing Co Fire Aviation, a wildland fire suppression company, to Montrose so it can be closer to potential fires. Head said the company is very interested, but plans are moving slowly as the summer fire season looms ahead and much work may have to be done in the winter.
Head walked guests down memory lane before presenting the Dragoos with this year’s award, discussing how the MEDC was initially founded in 1957 as Montrose Industrial Development.
One of the first efforts the group of local business owners engaged in was buying 95-acres along the river, land they intended to preserve for shovel-ready development.
According to Head, that land now houses Tri-State Generation and Transmission Association and Western Area Power Company.
Over six decades later, she said MEDC continues to be a liaison between private companies and local governments, all of which are vital for economic development in the community.
“Without government help, some of these large businesses can’t come into play,” Head said. “And I know that; I had a business here for 25 years and I didn’t get government help. I actually helped fund MEDC, because I knew if you fund an economic development corporation that’s working on primary jobs, you’re increasing your own customer base.”
Head was the owner and manager of Bob’s Rental Inc. for over 25 years, according to LinkedIn.
Before closing out the event, Head discussed the Dragoos' contributions to the business community in Montrose through the Colorado Outdoors Project, which is also receiving funding from the City of Montrose and taxing districts within the county through a 25-year tax increment financing district program.
After purchasing Montrose-based Ross Reels in 2013 under their holding company Mayfly Outdoors, Head said the Dragoos considered moving the business out of the city. Ten years later, they’re not only still here, in part due to MEDC retention efforts, but they purchased 164 acres along the Uncompahgre River and invested tens of millions of dollars to develop a large mixed-use project.
So far, the Dragoos have donated 40 acres of that land back to the city to protect the river habitat. And within the project, development has been completed on flex buildings, nearly finished on The Basecamp apartments, started on a new Marriott hotel, and plans are in the works for a new ambulatory care center.
Both Dragoos were in attendance and thanked Head for the recognition.
“Economic development is a team sport,” David said.