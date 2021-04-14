Medical aid allegation dropped from suit against ranger in Montrose man's fatal shooting

One part of a federal lawsuit against the New Mexico park ranger who fatally shot Montrose resident Charles “Gage” Lorentz last year has been dropped.
Lorentz’s family sued the United States Department of the Interior/National Park Service and Carlsbad Cavern National Park Ranger Robert Mitchell over the March 2020 traffic stop that ended with the 25-year-old dead. Parents Travis Lorentz and Kimberly Beck alleged their son’s Fourth Amendment rights against unreasonable seizure and excessive force were violated and also sued for battery, false imprisonment and negligence.
The original complaint also alleged Mitchell had failed to adequately render medical aid.
On April 7, the plaintiffs through their attorney submitted a stipulated dismissal of that claim, with prejudice. Although dismissal with prejudice means that claim will not be refiled, the stipulated dismissal “is not intended to dismiss or have any preclusive effect on the plaintiffs’ negligence cause of action against the United States.”
The parties also filed an unopposed motion to lift a prior order that stayed discovery (evidence specific to a case). This had been stayed pending Mitchell’s partial motion for a dismissal and that motion had raised the issue of qualified immunity, as it related to the failure to render medical aid part of the complaint. Since that allegation has been dismissed, the parties asked the court to lift the stay and give Mitchell another 14 days to answer the complaint.
Qualified immunity affords broad protections from civil action for government employees, including law enforcement officers, who are engaged in their official duties. To overcome qualified immunity, there must be a violation of a clearly established constitutional right.
The Interior Department/NPS filed an answer to the suit last month, which contends the family’s suit does not clear the necessary legal hurdles to proceed.
In the motion seeking dismissal behalf of Mitchell, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said that any use of force was in self-defense after Mitchell pulled over Gage Lorentz for speeding within park boundaries. The motion argues that qualified immunity shields the ranger.
Lorentz’s family and the government are sharply divided on what happened.
The Lorentz family alleged the ranger had no reason to shoot their son after he was pulled over March 21, 2020 in a remote area of the park.
Mitchell, their complaint says, resorted almost immediately to using force, deploying first a Taser, then shooting Gage in the leg before pinning him and shooting him in the chest.
The need for force “was created only by Mitchell,” their complaint alleges. The lawsuit also takes issue with a missing 26 seconds of video from Mitchell’s body camera.
Existing footage that KOBTV in New Mexico obtained and aired showed Mitchell giving orders to Lorentz, who shakes his head “no” when told to turn around, before apparently shifting from one foot to the other, then being tasered. The camera then cuts off, showing the shooting when it resumes.
The NPS holds that the Taser was not effective and that Lorentz struggled with Mitchell, as well as struck him. New Mexico prosecutors declined to bring criminal charges against Mitchell.
Lorentz’s family rejects the NPS narrative. They say he didn’t provoke the incident and that a speeding stop should not have led to him being killed.
Separate of the lawsuit, Lorentz’s family and friends are pushing for an end to the federal doctrine of qualified immunity. At the state level, Colorado revised components of the doctrine with respect to peace officers last year, but there have not been changes at the federal level that the Lorentz family wants to see.
Supporters in March held a second-annual protest and awareness demonstration in Montrose.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.
