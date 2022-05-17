Columbine Middle School will have a new leader at the start of the next school year: current assistant principal Eric Sanchez.
Sanchez has been in his current role for one year, but has worked with Montrose County School District for more than a decade, working as an assistant principal at Olathe Middle School and a special education teacher at Centennial Middle School.
Current Principal Ben Stephenson will stay on through the end of the school year before transitioning to a job in the human resources department coordinating recruitment, retention and wellness.
Sanchez originally hails from Southern California, but has not considered moving back since he left after finishing high school.
“I love to go visit and spend time with (my family), but I’ve always reiterated after about a week while I’ve moved away and found my niche here in Montrose.”
Sanchez played basketball in college — he graduated from Western Colorado University in Gunnison — and first got into education because he enjoyed coaching the game so much.
“I’ve always had a knack to connect with young people and I felt like the education world was a great place for that,” Sanchez said.
He has also coached girls’ basketball at Montrose High School: he led an overall record of 120-54 over seven seasons.
He said that he enjoys being around students — “they keep me young and on my toes.”
Sanchez said that he is looking forward to continuing to build a positive relationship within the Columbine community. His role will shift to focus more on the big-picture side of running the school — student safety and discipline management will continue to be on his radar but he can focus more on instructional leadership.
He is expecting a learning curve as he gets familiar with his new position, but he knows that he will have support from fellow building leaders around the district and Superintendent Carrie Stephenson. He’s not going to forget to have a growth mindset in his new role to continue learning on the job.
“If we’re going to demand it from (students), we’ve got to demand it from ourselves,” Sanchez said.
“I just feel honored to be selected to steer the ship, so to speak, and I’m excited about that opportunity,” Sanchez said. “I appreciate all the people that have supported me along the way.”
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone