For the first time since incumbent Montrose County Clerk and Recorder Tressa Guynes was appointed seven years ago, she is facing a primary challenger: Kendra Jenkins.
Jenkins has been working as the bookkeeper for the office since June 2020. She has also worked in the Ouray County Clerk and Recorder’s office, but her family has lived in the Uncompahgre Valley for generations.
Jenkins previously served as the treasurer of the local Republican party, starting in the summer of 2021 but resigned this January after submitting her candidate affidavit to avoid any conflicts of interest.
Guynes was appointed to the position in 2015 after the previous clerk resigned. She moved to Montrose from Mississippi in 2012 after she retired from working in the State Senate for decades.
Jenkins has described the office as “not a healthy environment” and has been trying to find another job for the past year and a half, although she said she enjoys the job duties as the office’s bookkeeper. To do something about the workplace, Jenkins decided to run to unseat Guynes.
The integrity of the election system, however, is not an issue for Jenkins: the setup in Colorado is “impeccable” in part because of the bipartisan election judges and the surveillance of the system.
While Jenkins claims that morale has been low since she started, Guynes said that morale has only been bad lately because Jenkins has allegedly been telling fellow employees that they should “watch out” because she may be their supervisor one day.
Deputy Clerk Kim Wright also says that Jenkins has made such comments.
“(Jenkins) is presenting that we have morale issues — and we do because of what she’s doing,” Guynes said.
Jenkins denied the allegations that she made any such statements to co-workers.
The leaders in the clerk and recorder’s office create a hostile environment, Jenkins claims, by giving harsh responses to mistakes. Jenkins claimed that if she made any minor mistakes in her work, Chief Deputy Kim Wright scanned the paper on the copy machine in front of her desk and returned it to her to correct it.
“That’s pretty much standard operating procedure. I have to correct everybody because if I find an error, ultimately, it’ll come back on me as being my responsibility as a supervisor,” Wright said.
Wright said that mistakes in the office can have far-reaching consequences: errors on real estate documents, marriage licenses or vehicle registrations, for example, could cause serious headaches for county residents and employees.
“We have to pay attention to detail: that’s vital. It’s essential for our function in our jobs. So yeah, we may end up pointing mistakes out, but not in a derogatory way or anything. It’s just literally, ‘Hey, you gotta fix this,’” Wright said.
Jenkins claimed that turnover in the office is high and blamed Guynes and upper management for people leaving.
Guynes said that the office does indeed have high turnover, in her opinion — but that isn’t isolated to Montrose County: Guynes said she has spoken with other clerks throughout the state over her tenure and other offices experience the same issue.
Working with the public isn’t an easy job, Guynes said, especially when employees are not compensated well enough for the difficult work.
The minimum pay for a motor vehicle technician is $14.79, according to compensation information from September 2020 obtained through an open records request.
“It’s a difficult job: you’ve got to really like working with the customer where your goal is to de-escalate situations — and not everybody’s cut out for that,” Guynes said.
When people leave the office, they do so for a variety of reasons: some have retired, others have sought higher-paying positions within the county or elsewhere.
Although the office is currently fully staffed with 21 positions in Montrose and three at a satellite location in Nucla, private businesses and government entities around the country have struggled with hiring and maintaining a qualified workforce.
Some have responded by raising starting pay: for example, nearby locations of City Market has bumped starting pay to $16 per hour, according to signs posted outside of both Montrose stores.
“People are desperate to hire people, and they’re increasing the pay and the benefits to attract and the county doesn’t seem to be staying in line with that,” Guynes said.
The pace of work in the office can ebb and flow — all of the work before and after elections puts a high demand on staff, especially — but the increase of people relocating to Montrose from out of state has made clerks especially busy lately, Guynes said.
Jenkins said she is running because it is time for change in the office and the employee turnover is costing the county, especially when so many of the skills are learned in the office from state training and co-workers.
“You can’t go to school to learn how to do this stuff,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins does not have extensive management experience, but she said that she gained experience working in the three main departments of the office — elections, vehicle registration and the recorder — when she worked in the Ouray clerk and recorder’s office, which she described as small enough so everybody does a little bit of everything.
Jenkins said that if she is elected, she would want to create a better environment by talking with everybody in the office and hear what they do and do not like — to “build from within and not try to rewrite the wheel.”
On the other hand, Guynes pointed to her track record of leading the clerk and recorder’s office for years.
“Will they choose someone with nothing to offer, whose entire campaign has been based on mudslinging … Or, in reference to me, do they want a candidate with years of integrity, transparency and professionalism?” Guynes said.
Jenkins and Guynes are both registered Republicans — the results from the party caucus on Tuesday night will determine whether both of them make it to the ballot for the primary election in June.
Jenkins has not yet filed for a campaign committee, but Guynes filed her paperwork on Feb. 14. Guynes, who has run unopposed since she was first appointed to the position, said she registered for a committee because she purchased a list of eligible Republican voters to contact them with personal money and wanted to keep everything on the record.
“It’s never been my intent to collect funds because I just have never felt that it was necessary for that purpose. It just kind of clutters the aspect of what I think this job should be about,” Guynes said.
Jenkins said she is waiting on the results of the caucus — if she garners enough votes to get on the ballot, then she will move forward with establishing a committee.
