The ride starts shaky. Then the world melts away as Kimber Cook’s mind quiets and her vision tunnels in the space between her horse’s ears.
That calm focus is one of Cook’s favorite parts of skijoring. (Skijoring is a growing winter sport in which a skier is pulled behind a horse over an obstacle course of hills and jumps.)
“The mindset that you go into when you're riding—you don't think about anything,” Cook said. “I almost take a moment and just observe everything while still moving the horse and maneuvering to where I need to be while helping the skier.”
Her other favorite part: watching surprise transform people’s faces when they find out the 13-year-old Centennial Middle Schooler is competing — and winning — against adults.
She’s been riding for at least seven years.
Skijoring is a family tradition that began in Silverton. One year, Cook’s family decided to compete in Ridgway and roped her into her first skijoring ride. Ever since then, she’s fallen in love with the crowds who frequent the weekend competitions. Their support and fun energy push her through each ride.
It took some time for her father, Kolby, to adjust to his daughter riding, but he said he’s fine with it now.
“You know it's a little scary watching a kid that young going that fast on the snow, but realizing that she's in total control of her horse makes it okay,” he said.
The sport is split into divisions: Junior division hosts ages 12 and under; novice division is for beginners not yet qualifying to compete in the sports division; sports division is for competitors still in between novice and open division; and finally, open division is considered the professional class.
Cook took second place overall in Meeker, where she competed in the sports division against several adults with her horse, Badger. She’s currently finishing out her last year in the novice division and is on pace to compete in sports.
“It definitely feels really good,” Cook said of the season’s first race. The winter sports season kicked off a series of almost 30 races in Meeker earlier this month. Races stretch across seven states and two countries before the season ends in March. Competitors can win up to $40,000 at the weekend races.
Cook’s advice for anyone interested in skijoring is to first educate themselves on the sport.
“There's so many factors that go into it so educate yourself on what your horse is going to need,” Cook explained. “Educate yourself on getting a skier and just skijoring in general.”
She also advises learning more about working with horses, as well as the dangers surrounding the sport in general. For example, dragging a skier with a 30 foot to 50 foot rope is dangerous.
“I think people's biggest thing is they don't think about what they're going to have to do with the rope at the end,” Cook added. “They don't realize it's super dangerous.”
Communication with your skier is also key, she said. But so is making sure your skier knows your horse.
Cook noticed that Badger runs a better race when her skier introduces themselves to the horse.
While the eighth grader is busy collecting accolades, her focus remains on learning and growing as a rider. Eventually, she will compete in the open division.
“I definitely think the future is going to have a hard time with me,” Cook quipped. “I’m just going to keep learning because there's still more to be learned. There's still more to be done. There's still so many more things to think of when riding.”
As Cook prepares for her upcoming competitions in Ridgway and beyond, she offers a quick quip of thanks to her “balding Uncle Richard” for inspiring her to ride all these years.
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone