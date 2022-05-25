Kirsten Bloomfield was inspired to get into education by one of her grandfathers, who dropped out of the sixth grade after his teachers were not supportive.
“He quit school and joined the Carnival and traveled the country,” Bloomfield said. “From him, I had made the decision that I never was going to allow a student to feel like that — every student has a gift and a talent and it’s my job to help them reach (their) goals.”
Bloomfield was the first in her family to attend college and has been in education for decades. She’s worked as an elementary classroom teacher at multiple grade levels, special education, an office assistant and health assistant, as well as assistant principal and principal.
Bloomfield is moving from her current job leading Sycamore Springs Elementary school outside of Austin, Texas and will start as the new principal of Johnson Elementary this fall.
She’s super excited to move out to Montrose and start at Johnson Elementary.
Longtime Johnson principal Cheryl Gomez resigned in October 2021 and Oscar Cervantes, an assistant principal at Montrose High School, stepped into an interim role for the rest of the school year.
Bloomfield graduated from high school in Parker and worked in Douglas County School District for 19 years, where she crossed paths with current Montrose Superintendent Carrie Stephenson.
The process for selecting a new principal was similar to other building leader searches, Montrose County School District Spokesperson Matt Jenkins said, with a multi-layered interview process and school tours.
One of Bloomfield’s current initiatives, and one that she will take with her to Johnson, is instilling leadership skills in younger students: for example, students at her current school plan and oversee the weekly assembly.
“Sometimes, adults don’t give the kids enough credit: they have amazing ideas,” Bloomfield said. “As adults, to facilitate those ideas and help them come to fruition, it’s amazing to see that happen.”
Bloomfield will also lead the process of selecting a new mascot to replace the Thunderbird mascot, which needed to be replaced in order to comply with the new state law banning Native American mascots.
“Once we get that new mascot, I’d love to create a school song to go along with it so that we can sing that school song at our assemblies and be really proud of who we are at Johnson,” Bloomfield said. She’s working on a plan already to involve all of the community stakeholders in selecting a new mascot.
But the first thing on Bloomfield’s agenda is connecting with Johnson staff and families.
“We all need to have an equal say of how things come to fruition and what happens in our building and most of all, just a place where we all feel safe, we all feel loved and we all feel that this is something that we can be proud of,” Bloomfield said.
Anna Lynn Winfrey is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.