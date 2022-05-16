By Josue Perez and Anna Lynn Winfrey
Elections for three seats on the Delta-Montrose Electric Association board are ongoing. Since the Daily Press ran profiles of the incumbents last month, three new candidates have thrown hats into the ring.
The election results will be finalized at the annual meeting, which will be held in the evening of June 16 at the Montrose Community Recreation Center. Members can vote with a mail-in ballot or in-person at the meeting.
Board members must live in the district they represent but are elected by all members of DMEA. They are compensated $22,500 annually for approximately 55 hours of work per month, according to the DMEA website.
Ross Carder, South Region
Ross Carder spent 37 years working for Midwest Energy Cooperative in Kansas. He was a part of several committees during his tenure and eventually graduated from guest serviceman to program coordinator.
After seven years of retirement, and two years as a Montrose resident, Carder wants back into the co-op world.
“I really enjoyed working for the people, for the customers,” Carder said. “I just like working for the community. When I got here, I decided that I needed to get involved and this seems like a good step forward.”
Carder served the Kansas community in other ways, serving on the Board of Trustees for Sheridan County Hospital and as fire chief for the county’s fire department.
He had fiduciary control during his time as fire chief and weighed financial issues at the Midwest co-op. He understood financial adjustments were necessary to county budgets as fire chief, and his familiarity with fiduciary responsibilities helps make him a strong candidate, Carder said.
Carder lauded DMEA’s solar projects and its efficient, big-picture approach.
Carder believes energy produced in the region should stay local, but says he would need a closer look at the DMEA and Guzman contract to make a determination.
He added DMEA could be more proactive regarding solar facilities — a solar project in Colby, Kansas allowed customers to purchase solar cells, which left them with no electric bill.
East of Highway 50 or north of Delta are a few locations Carder noted for potential projects, but is wary of disrupting farm production and knows there is a need to be near a transmission line.
“There’s lots and lots of acres out here where DMEA could put up solar plants and let people buy solar cells and it wouldn’t have to be on the property,” Carder said. “It could be out there in the solar field.
“... You can build a tremendous amount of solar power or solar panel fields out here. The sun shines out here all the time.”
Carder said his patient approach and willingness to listen to all opinions has helped him during previous board tenures and is one he would adopt with DMEA. He opts to research and look at background information before forming talking points, which he developed during his time as a member of the debate team at Hoxie High School in Kansas.
“You have to listen to all sides. You have to weigh all the facts — good and bad,” Carder said. “You have to weigh it out to determine what is best for the community and the employees and down the road in 10 or 20 years.”
Mike Atwood, District 3
Mike Atwood dropped out of an engineering program at Massachusetts Institute of Technology and forged a successful career in the computer and aerospace industry.
He has been living in Paonia for a year and a half since he semi-retired from Silicon Valley, but he said that he has long-standing family ties to the area.
“When I was able to get away from working every day, there was no doubt that this is where we wanted to spend the rest of our lives,” Atwood said.
Atwood is running for the DMEA board because he would like to give back to the community in some way.
He has prior experience with the cooperative model — he has served as chairman of the board of a co-op of private plane pilots.
Atwood said that he thinks that DMEA is doing well with Elevate, especially the high uptake rate. Elevate is a fiber-optic service DMEA first launched in 2016.
Elevate is available in many urban areas of DMEA’s service zone, but Atwood would like to see the service expanded to more communities.
Leaving Tri-State for Guzman Energy in 2020 was also a good move, Atwood said, because DEMA can continue to deliver reliable service at low rates.
“It was an expensive move, but it was the right one,” Atwood said of the transition to Guzman. “Actually, they’re saving a lot of money in the current model.”
Moving forward, Atwood would like to see more solar energy deployed, which will be cheaper to the community in the long run and will not be tied to volatile global resource markets.
“The long-term issue is that (solar) is cheaper. I think that is the argument that resonates with everyone regardless of their feelings about global warming or the environment,” Atwood said.
Despite the up-front costs for installing solar panels — and there are government subsidies to offset those, Atwood noted — there is zero fuel cost after that: sunshine is free.
“The more we have local fuel, meaning renewable power … the prices depend on what we do, not what’s happening in Europe or the rest of the world,” Atwood said.
DMEA needs to convince local government bodies that installing solar panels is worth it, even if a small percentage of agricultural land is used, Atwood said.
He alluded to the decision from Delta County commissioners, who voted in March not to approve a proposed solar farm because of a potential loss to farmland. DMEA and Guzman Energy released a joint statement in April that they are going to revise and resubmit the proposal.
“I think our job is to convince them that we’re never going to take 50, 10 or even five percent of their agricultural land. But taking one or 2% is the smart thing to do for their constituents from a tax base perspective,” Atwood said.
Tom Y. Sawyer, District 4Tom Sawyer — no, not that Tom Sawyer — is ready to move from one board to another. His board term with HopeWest Grand Junction, which is eight years long, ends this year. (He served as board chairman in 2018-2019.)
His realization of DMEA’s high community impact, and understanding his qualifications — long-term board member and 15 years of service with Lockheed Martin Aerospace, a technology corporation — made a transition appealing.
“I realized that I was very qualified for the board based on my background, and I checked with people in Montrose and learned DMEA has a really great reputation,” Sawyer said. “With my term coming to an end, I knew it would be good to serve the community here in Montrose.”
Sawyer was the Director of Information Technology for the Titan 4 missile program at Lockheed before he departed for an internet venture with an engineering partner.
He later served as president for a rural internet company (Cushman Lawyer and Associates) where he combined operations of three rural internet companies (Western Regional Networks). After several years, he sold the company and then became founding president of a large van lines moving company, Mover’s Suite Software.
Four years later, Sawyer became the chief technology officer of ProStar in Grand Junction. During his time at CTO, Sawyer said ProStar received eight United States patents related to utility data.
In the final five years of his career, Sawyer owned and operated a marketing agency and wrote two finance books. His target audience was finance entrepreneurs.
“I’ve had a long, successful and varied career in technology,” Sawyer said. “I’ve always been in a high-level positions of leadership in engineering.”
Sawyer has lived on the Western Slope for 25 years, recently moving to Montrose in 2020. He said his experience living on the Western Slope would be an asset as a DMEA board member.
He said DMEA’s service to the community has been a strength for the co-op, which he added needs to continue with the industry becoming more flexible.
“DMEA needs to become nimble in their ability to work with a changing environment,” Sawyer said. “The high rate of growth of people moving into Delta and Montrose counties and changing regulations regarding renewable energy and various kinds of options that people have in terms of generating their own energy with solar.
“DMEA has done an excellent job in the past and needs to support the needs of the community in this changing environment.”
Sawyer said he wants to learn more about DMEA before determining what other changes the co-op should or can make.
His first mission as board member would be an introductory approach to the co-op and community, and later, become a value-added board member.
One of his priorities? Communication.
“You need to communicate often with board members, but you also have to be open to input from the community because you’re a representative of DMEA,” Sawyer said. “You’re like a diplomat and advocate of DMEA.
“I understand the Western Slope, technology being applied in rural settings very well,” Sawyer said. “I’ve always looked for ways to serve my community. When I saw the board opportunity with DMEA, I thought it was a very good fit for me and the community.”
Josue Perez is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press