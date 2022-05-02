When Andrew Jutten, a junior at Montrose High School, got called up to the front office in March, he thought it was because he had won the contest to design a new logo for the mascot.
Jutten’s gut feeling was correct — MHS Principal Jim Barnhill had called him in to tell him that he had one first place in the contest for his design.
More than 90 students submitted designs, Barnhill said at a public event last Wednesday. The top two picks were easy to distinguish, Barnhill said.
Sophomore Hayley Eldridge won the second-place prize for her graphic design, which swaps feathers for the letter R in Montrose.
All of the students in Rebecca Schwerdtfeger’s classes came up with designs as part of a class assignment, but not all of them submitted entries to the contest.
Schwerdtfeger teaches multiple digital arts courses at MHS, such as yearbook and graphic design.
Jutten heard that the logo should incorporate the new Red Hawk mascot and have a tie-in to Colorado through his yearbook class with Schwerdtfeger. He came up with the idea to do a forward-facing bird and drew the outline.
“I started out with just the outline of the bird, and I realized it was kind of the shape of an M. So I was like, ‘I can push this farther and make it actually be an M,’ and then I was like, ‘Why not just also make the wings mountains?’” Jutten recalled about the designing process.
Barnhill said that Jutten’s design will be on the new memorial stone for Lloyd McMillan outside of the gym, as well as emblazoned on new Red Hawks gear and on other spots around the school.
Jutten has been interested in graphic design since middle school and is now considering studying it more in college.
He said that he might invest some of his $500 prize money into better equipment for graphic design and music production and use the rest for living expenses such as gas and Taco Bell, Jutten said with a grin.
Eldridge said that she wanted to design a text-based logo featuring an animal feather, which she has been thinking about for a while. She is in Schwerdtfeger’s photography class but took graphic design last year and “instantly loved it.”
Barnhill said that Eldridge’s design will be installed on the new marquis on Townsend Avenue before the start of the next school year.
She felt shocked when she heard that she had won second place in the contest.
“I always told myself that I wasn’t expecting to win, but in the back of my head I was like ‘But it would be so cool if I did…’” Eldridge recalled. “When I found out I thought it was great!”
Eldridge said she was spending part of her $250 prize on a trip to Denver.
