When Army 1st Sgt. Daniel Wallace returned from Iraq, it was to a whole new — and challenging — reality. One that had him walking into walls. One that had him relearning many tasks, right down to how to navigate rest stops and other public locations.
Wallace was blinded in one eye and is legally blind in the other because of a suicide bomb explosion on Dec. 9, 2003, in Tal Afar, Iraq.
But as soon as next March, Wallace won’t have to navigate quite as many challenges. That is the projected completion date of his custom-made, adapted home that the nonprofit Homes For Our Troops is creating for him here, with the help of local partners in the construction and real estate fields.
“I like the vibe out here,” Wallace said Saturday, after a community welcome ceremony at Grace Community Church. “We can deal with being in Colorado and especially in Montrose.”
Wallace first came to Montrose for tandem rides with other veterans, including Steve Baskis, who, with Nicholas Morris, is one of two other veterans to receive a Homes For Our Troops house in Montrose. He would also fly into Montrose to attend adaptive skiing events in Crested Butte. When Homes For Our Troops selected him to receive a home, he knew he wanted it built right here.
“Between Nick, Steve and myself, none of us had ever lived in Montrose before. We could have gotten a house built anywhere we wanted in the United States,” he said. But all three chose Montrose and that, Wallace said “speaks volumes of the community and city of Montrose.”
Wallace arrived Saturday to cheers and waving flags as a group of military riders provided a motorcycle escort to the venue. He was accompanied by his wife, Kelly, HFOT executives, Morris and Baskis.
Once inside, the NJROTC presented the colors and, after the national anthem and pledge of allegiance, those who turned out to welcome Wallace heard from Morris and Baskis about their experiences with HFOT.
Mayor Dave Frank formally welcomed Wallace and his family to Montrose, as did Gov. Jared Polis and Attorney General Phil Weiser, the latter two of whom sent pre-recorded video remarks.
Homes For Our Troops has built 364 homes in 44 states, including Morris’ and Baskis’ homes in Montrose. The program, among other successes, reports a 95% reduction of stress in veteran households and a 123% employment rate among veterans after receiving a home.
Homes For Our Troops relies on donations, as it is not a government program. Inflation and soaring construction costs have hit the nonprofit, right along with everyone else, Executive Director Bill Ivey said.
“It’s been killing us. The land prices are way up. At one point, one where we were putting our homes was almost triple what we were paying in 2019. It’s come down a little bit, but still nowhere near where it used to be,” Ivey said.
“We have to pretty much try to do double-digit revenue increase each year just to build the same homes we built last year. Its a challenging environment to find land and build homes. … It’s been a challenge, but we have a great team at Homes For Our Troops and our donors, supporters have all stepped up.”
During the height of COVID, when group gatherings largely were precluded, some of the corporate partners stepped in to pick up the funding slack, Ivey said.
“We’re doing OK, but we’re looking forward to prices coming down,” he said.
The economic climate has also delayed Wallace and his family’s move to Montrose. He said they had hoped to rent a place here while their home was under construction, but could not find any available rentals, so the family are living in Grand Junction for now.
Wallace is looking forward to move-in day, as his home will be specially adapted to his needs.
“The biggest thing is going to be the automation, with it being a smart home,” he said. “What goes hand in hand with that is, it relieves you of that financial stress because you don’t have a house payment.”
Wallace will be responsible for insurance and taxes on the home, but not for paying for the house itself.
“We’ve moved so much in the last six years. It’s going to be very nice to have our own place and I don’t have to worry about packing boxes again,” he said.
Wallace plans to invest in the community, including by working with Welcome Home Alliance for Veterans, and he will continue adaptive sports.
Ivey, too, remarked on how Montrose stands out for veterans.
“People are very welcoming and very friendly. You get a sense of community here in Montrose,” he said.
“For a town the size of Montrose to have three of our homes here, when we’ve built 346 in 44 states … it speaks very well.”
Homes For Our Troops uses professional labor to build the homes and typically has a volunteer day to assist with minor finishing touches, such as landscaping, before holding a key-presentation ceremony for the recipient.
Wallace and Ivey said one of the best things people can do is donate to the program, or spread the word.
Find out more at hfotusa.org.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.