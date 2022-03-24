Eva Veitch recounted the after-hours call to Region 10 that she recently missed.
A local business owner was desperately seeking a place for an 80-year-old woman who was sheltering in his closing shop from the cold rain outside. He had nowhere to take her and the woman reportedly rejected the emergency overnight shelter. Instead, Veitch was told, she passed that snowy weekend in the vestibule of a bank building.
“You’re all alone in the world and just trying to survive. … Imagine being 80 or 90 years old and having to do that,” Veitch, the Community Living Services director for Region 10 League for Economic Assistance and Planning, said.
“There are individuals in this community who are losing their homes. When you hear stories of individuals sleeping inside doors who are your mother’s age, that’s a little shocking,” said Carlton Mason, executive director of CASA of the 7th Judicial District.
His organization and Region 10 are coming together — with support from several other entities — to meet the critical housing needs of their respective service demographics.
The Village on San Juan, a roughly $6 million dollar supportive housing development now in the works, is to consist of 33 tiny homes (between 470 and 650 square feet) on permanent foundations and a 2,600 square-foot community building.
Fifteen of the units would be for people 60 and older who have barriers to obtaining or keeping housing, are homeless or who are at imminent risk of becoming homeless, and behavioral health needs.
The rest will be for the 18- 24-year-old set and of these, 15 will be supportive housing for the young people with high-risk factors such as previous foster care involvement, homelessness or imminent risk for homelessness. Three of the units will be for young adults who, because they have begun earning more, no longer meet eligibility requirements, but still need the support.
An onsite property manager will live at The Village on San Juan, which is anticipated to break ground later this year across the San Juan Bypass from Sunshine Peak Apartments.
The necessary application process is underway with the City of Montrose; Mason said he’s seen strong indications of support for the venture.
There’s something else, too: When completed,The Village on San Juan will be the first intergenerational supportive housing community in the state, as well as the first supportive housing project in Colorado designed for seniors.
Supportive housing refers to programs that include resource support and services along with housing vouchers that fix rent at no more than 30% of a person’s monthly income. The new inter-gen housing project is supported by the Colorado Division of Housing (Department of Local Affairs).
A timely idea
The project makes sense, considering the needs on both ends of the age spectrum, Mason said.
“There is research out there regarding intergenerational housing and where it’s working,” he said, pointing to college settings and other states that have intergenerational housing models.
That includes the Nevada Youth Empowerment Project, which pairs young women aging out of foster care with adult mentors in housing, as well as Bridge Meadows, a multi-gen housing community in Oregon.
Plus, young and old living in close quarters isn’t a new concept, at its core. “Everyone has got this at home,” Mason said.
“Our hope is they like each other and then the abilities each generation brings is diverse. Young people bring mobility, an understanding of technology, a kind of different perspective on the world. They also come with their own struggles. … Our hope is that we can find the strengths each of these generations have and kind of get them to support one another because they are diverse.”
Bringing together the generations excites Vietch the most. “The older adults bring knowledge and experience. The younger adults have mobility, technical knowledge, energy. I just think it’s going to be magic,” she said.
Region 10’s Area Agency on Aging and other programs will offer support services to the elders in tiny home community, including transportation to needed medical appointments, support groups, and more.
CASA works with young people both by providing special advocates to kids in civil dependency and neglect cases, and through a host of programs aimed at older children, particularly those in foster care, or who are aging out of care.
CASA has already had practice at supportive housing, first through its 1st Place on Second Street, which provided micro housing and support systems to youths aging out of foster care and other kids at-risk, and more recently, through 1st Place on Palmer Street in Delta. The projects included common areas and staffing to assist young people navigating adulthood.
Housing does not fix all problems youths or elderly might experience, but it does provide critical stability, Mason said.
He reflected on when 1st Place on Second Street first opened in Montrose more than three years ago.
“None of really knew what to expect. I was pretty naïve when I got into it and the impact I thought housing alone might make on someone’s life,” Mason said, “Housing is not the (only) solution to poverty or mental health. It’s just a resource that is needed that provides stability. People are still seeking relationships and purpose.”
Contrary to perceptions, not all older adults have homes or family to fall back on, Veitch noted.
“We have a pretty high percentage of older adults who are either already homeless or at imminent risk for homelessness,” Vietch said.
“I would have to say at the core of it, a lot of it is mental health issues, substance abuse and sometimes longstanding mental health issues that may or may not have been addressed and those issues may have caused them to burn bridges with family, or to lose housing opportunities.”
People tend to assume that adult children will care for their parents, she also said — but that is not the case. Some elders do not have children; others have children who are in worse shape financially or physically than they are themselves; others’ children have died and still others don’t have a good relationship with their families.
“It’s kind of the same thing on the younger side,” Mason added.
Homelessness among older adults is sometimes “just plain bad luck,” Veitch said.
She shared the story of a man who was self-employed, but suffered an on-the-job injury that put him in a rehab facility for a few months and prevented him from working. When he recovered, he had nowhere to go but the streets, she said — plus he’d lost all forms of ID, making it difficult to sign up for and receive benefits.
“This is somebody who had always been self-sufficient until this happened. Sometimes it’s just bad luck,” Veitch said.
Long overdue
When completed, The Village on San Juan will provide more than a roof overhead; it will also bring together services tailored to both older adults (such as Region 10’s Homemaker services or meal deliveries) and young adults (CASA and related programs).
This level of service will be possible due to further partnerships. So far, Region 10 and CASA have lined up the support of All Points Transit, PIC Place, Hilltop Family Resources and Integrated Insight Therapy.
Further, nonprofits such as the Western Colorado Community Foundation and the El Pomar Foundation are already pitching in. El Pomar recently announced $30,000 in support of the project and WCCF has made a substantial commitment to advancing it.
“Eva’s program and our program are the ones initiating it, but truthfully, this is a great example of the community working together,” Mason said.
The partners need to raise about $1.5 million and welcome community support. Donations made through CASA may be eligible for tax credits, because of the project type. The partners also are seeking contractors who would be interested in helping. For more information, contact Mason at 970-249-0337.
“I can’t even wait until we break ground and start seeing this come to fruition. It’s just so exciting to bring these two populations together,” Veitch said.
“We’ve worked a really long time to get supportive housing to be accepted here. … Give us a few years to work the bugs out and I think people are going to step back and say ‘We should have done this a long time ago.’”
Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.