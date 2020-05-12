MEF announces MCSD 2020 Teachers of the Year

The Montrose Education Foundation, Inc. selected the Montrose County School District 2020 Teachers of the Year.
During the American Education Week reception, held on Nov. 21, 2019, 55 teachers were nominated and introduced for Teacher of the Year. Nominees were divided by school and academic level taught — elementary, middle and high school. Eighteen outstanding educators completed the Candidate Essay Questionnaire, which is based on the Colorado Teacher of the Year Standards and were eligible for consideration.
Earlier this week, the MEF announced the three teachers of the year: Stephanie Pietrick, a kindergarten teacher at Johnson Elementary, Jessica Blacker, a reading teacher at Centennial Middle School and Josiah St. Peter, the band director at Montrose High School. Besides receiving the 2020 Teacher of the Year honor, the three recipients received $500 for their classroom donated by Alpine Bank and are eligible to become the 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year Recipient. They are also eligible to apply for the Montrose Education Foundation $10,000 Impact Award.
Elementary School Recipient – Stephanie Pietrick
Elementary School recipient, Stephanie Pietrick has been a teacher for Montrose County School District for five years teaching kindergarten at Johnson Elementary School. She is a mother of three as well as the owner of an energetic puppy. Pietrick has a master’s degree in English language learning, a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education and an associate’s in liberal arts. She is originally from the Craig and Steamboat Springs area before she moved to Montrose. Her family relocated to the area to be closer to her husband’s family and pursue exciting new opportunities.
Middle School Recipient – Jessica Blacker
Jessica Dooley Blacker has been educating young minds in the MCSD since 1998, but her impact in the district began before that. In Micki Keller’s kindergarten class in the Olathe schools, Dooley completed her schooling through graduation as an OHS Pirate in 1993. Following graduation, Blacker attended the University of Northern Colorado with aspirations to become a teacher. In 1998, She completed her student teaching at Northside Elementary School under mentor teacher Karen Ortiz in a fourth- and fifth-grade combination class. Once she earned her degree in elementary teaching and communications, Blacker began her teaching career as a substitute during the day and a server at a local restaurant at night.
A year later, Gordon “Gordie” Gibson, the principal of Pomona Elementary School hired her, and during her time there, she learned valuable lessons and gained experience in professional development from her colleagues, administrators, students and families. PES was her home away from home where she spent 18 years educating third, fourth and fifth grade students. Later on, she would mentor three teachers.
Blacker returned to school to earn a master’s in creative arts and curriculum development from Lesley University.
She also married another teacher, Jeff Blacker. The couple have two children Brandon, 11, and Aubrey, 9.
Throughout her teaching career, Blacker said her biggest accomplishment “was to take on the role of lead coordinator to continue the tradition of the school/community-wide event, ‘Camp Readmore,’” she said.
During the 2017-18 academic year, she worked to achieve her long-term professional goal to continue her love for learning by applying for and being welcomed into a sixth grade reading position at Centennial Middle School. Sharing her passion for teaching and her students, Blacker strives to foster a safe, engaging, encouraging, collaborative and challenging environment for her students’ unique abilities.
Is this easy for Blacker?
She said, “Definitely not.”
Is it rewarding?
Her response, “Absolutely. You know you’ve made a difference when a student goes out of his or her way to tell you, ‘At the beginning of this year, I used to not like reading, but now I love it.’ When students become excited about something they’ve learned, that’s the best reward there is.”
High School Recipient – Josiah St. Peter
Josiah St. Peter graduated from Mesa State College in the fall of 2006 with a B.A in Music Education. In the spring of 2007, St. Peter began his teaching career as the band director at Delta High School. While in Delta, the band won three back-to-back state championships in marching band in 2007, 2008 and 2009. He also led the Wind Ensemble to the school’s first appearance at the Colorado Bandmasters Association’s State Concert Band Festival in the spring of 2010.
Then in the fall of 2010, St. Peter began teaching instrumental music at Montrose High School. During his tenure at MHS, the band program has received several superior ratings and awards at music festivals all over the state and has become the largest student organization in the district. The “Pride of Montrose” Marching Band is a 7-time state championship finalist and placed fifth for the first time in school history in 2020.
While sharing his passion for music with his students, St. Peter was also completing his Master of Music degree in Instrumental Conducting from Sam Houston State University.
Outside the classroom, St. Peter is involved in the Colorado Bandmasters Association, National Association for Music Education, Colorado Music Educators Association, Phi Beta Mu music fraternity, and the American School Band Directors Association.
In his spare time, he enjoys fly fishing, riding his ATV, and spending time with his wife, Chelsea and daughter, Londyn.
The Montrose Education Foundation Teacher of the Year Program recognizes licensed classroom teachers for the significant contributions they make to their schools, district and their community. Nominations were submitted by parents, students, colleagues or community members and were accepted in October through mid-November.
