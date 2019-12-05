The Montrose Education Foundation recently announced its 2020 Teacher of the Year nominees during a reception later last month.
The MEF has divided by the school, and also by elementary, middle and high school levels for each nominee. One teacher from each level will be selected as Teacher of the Year in March 2020 at an awards breakfast.
The three recipients will be awarded the 2020 Teacher of the Year honor, $500 for their classroom donated by Alpine Bank, and are eligible to become the 2021 Colorado Teacher of the Year Recipient.
The list includes:
Elementary school:
Cottonwood: Allie Freismuth-STEM/Math interventionist, Amber Cox-STEM/Math interventionist, Susan Aldridge-fifth grade teacher, Cara Godbe-third grade teacher, Tanya Fredrick-GATE teacher
Johnson: Amanda Braaten - fifth-grade teacher, Cheston Churchhill- fourth-grade teacher, Lucia Cretti- second-grade teacher, Stephanie Pietrick-Kindergarten teacher, Amber Soler-ELD specialist, Jennifer Wolfe-second grade teacher, Kimberly Martin- STEM/Math interventionist
Northside: Nora Hammer-fifth grade teacher, Susan Reich-third grade teacher, Scott Severson-third grade teacher, Pam Meador-Exceptional Student Services teacher, Theresa Fuller-first grade teacher, Janice Congour-second grade teacher, Rachel Arrechea-Kindergarten teacher, Brian Schwerdtfeger-Kindergarten teacher, Melanie Fenske-first grade teacher
Oak Grove: Carin Beshoar-second grade teacher, Melissa Good-first grade teacher, Suzie Thorpe- STEM/Math interventionist, Emily Barton-Exceptional Student Services teacher
Olathe: Kristal Benson-PE teacher, Scott Hammer-second grade teacher, Erin Gagnon-fourth grade teacher
Pomona: Lisa Franks-third grade teacher, Shannon Fritchman-Exceptional Student Services teacher
Middle school:
Centennial: Kyle Miller-science teacher, Jessica Blacker-reading teacher, Katie Jenkins-DCC teacher
Columbine: Michelle Cimaglio-computer apps teacher, Dinah Irwin-social studies/history teacher, Nora Waldow-exceptional student services teacher
Olathe: Sean Sale-science teacher, TeeJay Rose-industrial arts teacher
High school:
Montrose: Kindra Kurtz-English/language arts teacher, Glenn Giroir-science teacher, Josiah St. Peter-band teachera
Olathe: Kari Keller-social studies teacher, Kyle Piatt-social Studies teacher, Lance Ready- science/biology teacher, Tyler Vincent-geo-physical science teacher, Judith Hauger-science teacher, Marc Alton-CLD teacher, Aaron Wilcox-Spanish teacher, Randall McKinney-math teacher, Stephen Motley-art teacher, Jamie Goza-Ag teacher
Peak Virtual Academy: Doug Eccher- science/biology teacher; Amanda Jennings kindergarten-fifth grade teacher, Eve Donohoe-English teacher, Chad Greiner-math teacher.
