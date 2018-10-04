A traffic stop Monday led to the discovery of possible black tar heroin — and a samurai sword, Montrose County Sheriff’s Office deputies allege.
Cain Hunt, 22, and Michael Finn, 26, both were arrested after Deputy Dustin Horn pulled over their vehicle on 65.30 Road because it did not have a license plate displayed.
Hunt was arrested on suspicion of drug possession, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, protection order violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, bond violation, no proof of insurance and fictitious license plates. He is also accused as a special offender.
Formal charges are due by his next court date, Oct. 18. Hunt remained in custody Wednesday evening, in lieu of a $1,000 bond, according to jail records.
Finn, his passenger, was arrested on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He also remained in custody Wednesday evening, on a $750 bond and a $2,500 bond in another case.
Formal charges are pending. Finn is due in court Oct. 11 for a bond hearing.
In an arrest affidavit, Horn said Hunt claimed to have recently purchased the vehicle, but couldn’t provide a bill of sale or proof of insurance, although he did provide a vehicle title matching the vehicle identification number.
Finn, the passenger, appeared nervous, Horn said, so he asked for identification. Finn eventually admitted to having needles in his pocket, Horn alleged, going on to say he discovered two syringes, cotton-ended tips and a spoon with a dark, tarry substance on it.
“Michael stated he used heroin about an hour prior. I asked Michael where the rest of the drugs were and he stated he had used it all,” Horn wrote.
The MCSO K9 Oxx responded, with handler Sgt. Keith Sanders. Oxx reportedly alerted on the vehicle and when Hunt was ordered out, he locked the doors behind him.
“Cain was reluctant to open the vehicle for us even after we explained we had probable cause to search the vehicle,” Horn wrote.
A search yielded three glass pipes in different locations in the vehicle, each with tarry residue; plastic wrapping with a similar substance and two more syringes.
“Also in the back seat, I found a samurai sword about 3 feet in length, that was in the back seat floorboard, in lunging distance from the driver of the vehicle,” Horn wrote in the affidavit.
Hunt was taken to jail.
Finn initially went to the hospital for medical clearance, then was booked into jail.
A criminal background check revealed Hunt was restrained from having weapons or drugs as part of his bond conditions in two other cases. At the time of his arrest, he was on bond on an Eagle County case in which domestic violence was alleged, Horn said.
