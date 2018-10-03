A looming crisis awaits the Montrose Fire Protection District, local residents John W. Nelson and Jim Haugsness told Montrose City Council on Monday.
The men appeared during a work session to ask council for a resolution of support for local ballot issue 7A, which asks voters in the MFPD to approve a mill levy increase of 0.429 mils that would generate $175,048 — allowing the district to stave off significant revenue loss it’s facing because of state provisions concerning residential property tax assessment rates.
Council agreed to consider a supporting resolution at an upcoming open meeting, although it did not pledge to approve one.
More often than not, the city declines to take a position on ballot issues, especially tax questions, City Attorney Stephen Alcorn later said.
Although 7A may sound like a tax increase, it is not, Nelson said.
Rather, 7A would allow the fire district to replace revenue that will plunge further, as the result of the ongoing effects of the Gallagher Amendment.
A provision of the state’s Gallagher Amendment caused tax assessment rates for residential property to drop from 21 percent when the amendment went into effect, to 7.2 percent last year.
A further decrease projected for 2019 would take the rate to about 6.1 percent. (See the July 13 Montrose Daily Press.)
That kind of drop would shake down to a roughly $270,000 revenue hit for the fire district, even as the population serves and calls for service increase.
Question 7A regenerates the revenue lost from the initial residential rate reduction and also allows the district to adjust the mill levy to regenerate future losses due to such a reduction — and only that type of change in residential assessment rate.
Nelson on Monday said the situation is dire.
“This isn’t something we have to worry about in the future, down the road,” he said.
“This thing is going to hit, and unless we can get it passed, we’re going to have to close a fire station. Our fire district has done a terrific job of spending your tax dollars since 2006.”
Voters that year approved more mill levy funding that allowed the fire district to build two substations, which decreased response times to fire and medical emergencies.
The district created a 30-year plan using historical data to project a 5-percent annual increase in revenue growth. It pared scaled back some operations in wake of the 2008 recession and was working to recover.
Instead, residential assessment rates kept dropping and though the MFPD’s net assessed values rose by 3.55 percent between 2016 and 2017, that is below the 5-percent increase that was projected.
Because of the revenue-capping Taxpayer Bill of Rights amendment to the Colorado constitution (TABOR), the fire district needs voter approval for a mill levy change.
The ask of voters would be “a neutral tax impact,” because the district only wants approval to retain the revenue that was previously approved, MFPD Chief Tad Rowan previously said.
The sought-after adjustment of 0.429 mills would mean $3.09 per year, per $100,000 of residential property value.
Without an increase, district residents can expect decreased response times and a “regression” in service level, Nelson said.
“Right now, we’re faced with a real crisis. And they (district) didn’t cause it. Between the Gallagher Amendment and TABOR, the high cost of housing in Denver, residential assessment rates have gone down and funding (for district) has gone down. At the same time, calls have gone up 40 percent,” he said.
According to information Nelson furnished to the Montrose Daily Press, the district is faced not just with reducing staff and closing a station, but with eliminating its fire prevention bureau, meaning fewer safety inspections and longer waiting periods for building plan reviews, which will affect construction.
With one less fire engine and one less ambulance, mutual aid to other agencies also will be severely affected.
Nelson told council the district isn’t asking the city for money, only for support, which would help educate voters about how critical the issue is.
“The bottom line is, if you pick up a phone for an ambulance and it takes longer to get there next year than it did this year, everybody in this room will be affected. And there isn’t anything the fire district can do, unless we get some kind of authorization (from voters) to increase that funding,” Nelson said.
He and Haugsness reiterated the district has no control over the circumstances causing its revenue to drop.
“What district is asking voters to do is to basically regenerate the money that is lost in revenue,” Haugsness said.
“We don’t want to talk about the sky falling, but if we don’t fix the problem, the sky will fall,” Nelson said.
Nelson plans to also ask the Montrose County commissioners for a resolution of support at the commissioners’ meeting this week.
“The whole intent is to be able to allow our revenues to be based on increases or decreases within our district, and not the increases or decreases in (residential assessed) value statewide. We’re not asking for more. We’re asking voters to let us keep what we already have,” Rowan said Tuesday.
Although fire district boundaries were increased in May, that is separate from the Gallagher issue.
A review that began last year showed the district’s taxing boundary hadn’t been comprehensively adjusted since 1946. The taxing boundary was a small portion of the actual service area, meaning the district was not collecting tax revenue in those areas.
“The district was providing services outside of the taxing boundary,” Rowan said.
Katharhynn Heidelberg is an award-winning journalist and the senior writer for the Montrose Daily Press. Follow her on Twitter @kathMDP.
Ballot question 7A
“SHALL THE MONTROSE FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT TAXES BE INCREASED BY $175,048, COMMENCING IN 2019 (FIRST FULL FISCAL YEAR), AND BY SUCH AMOUNT AS MAY BE RAISED ANNUALLY THEREAFTER BY THE IMPOSITION OF AN ADDITIONAL MILL LEVY OF UP TO 0.429 MILLS, RESULTING IN A TOTAL
PROPERTY TAX RATE NOT TO EXCEED 8.991 MILLS, EXCLUSIVE OF REFUNDS, ABATEMENTS, OR DEBT SERVICE, TO PAY THE DISTRICT’S OPERATING, CAPITAL AND OTHER EXPENSES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO EXPENSES RELATED TO PROVIDING FIRE AND EMERGENCY SERVICES AT CURRENT LEVELS AND OFFSETTING BOTH PAST BUDGET SHORTFALLS RESULTING FROM THE REDUCTION IN THE RESIDENTIAL ASSESSMENT RATE FROM 7.96% TO 7.2% AND FUTURE BUDGET SHORTFALLS THAT MAY RESULT FROM A FURTHER REDUCTION IN THE RESIDENTIAL ASSESSMENT RATE), AND PROVIDED THAT SUCH TOTAL MILL LEVY SHALL BE ADJUSTED UP OR DOWN TO ACCOUNT FOR CHANGES IN LAW OR THE METHOD BY WHICH ASSESSED VALUATION IS CALCULATED OCCURRING AFTER 2018 SO THAT TO THE EXTENT POSSIBLE THE ACTUAL TAX REVENUES GENERATED BY THE TOTAL MILL LEVY, AS ADJUSTED, ARE NEITHER DIMINISHED NOR ENHANCED AS A RESULT OF SUCH CHANGES IN LAW OR METHODOLOGY, AND SHALL THE DISTRICT BE AUTHORIZED TO COLLECT, RETAIN AND SPEND THE REVENUE THEREFROM NOTWITHSTANDING ANY LIMITS PROVIDED BY LAW?”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.