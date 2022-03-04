Jeffrey A. Salazar, who was charged with sexual assault last year, on Wednesday pleaded guilty to felony menacing. By the plea, he stipulated to an underlying unlawful sexual behavior, and if the plea deal is formally accepted by the court, he will avoid trial.
Its terms call for a four-year deferred judgment, with no additional jail, and conditions including supervised probation, sex offender registration and complying with any recommended substance abuse or sex offender-specific treatment.
If Salazar complies with all terms the court ultimately imposes, no conviction will enter.
The victim did not speak in court, but the prosecutor said she did not oppose the plea agreement, except for the provision calling for no further jail.
Salazar was accused of assaulting the woman, who was an acquaintance, in her camp trailer last January after she had invited him to her home, along with her boyfriend. When the other man left, Salazar allegedly shared a kiss with the woman, who said no to further contact. Police said Salazar began assaulting the woman. Her screams alerted a campsite security guard who intervened and held Salazar at gunpoint until police arrived.
Sentencing was set for May 9. If the judge rejects the plea agreement, a not-guilty plea will enter and the matter will proceed to trial or further negotiation.
