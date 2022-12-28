Learning loss, reading setbacks and a mental health crisis underscore a few key challenges that schools, educators and students faced this fall as they returned to “normal.”
Dr. Carrie Stephenson and her staff saw the pandemic’s residual effects on students every day in the classroom.
Stephenson, the Montrose County School District (MCSD) superintendent, reflected on conversations she had with her staff toward the end of the semester. By having these conversations, she hoped to stay in touch with her staff’s experiences, their challenges and celebrations, and what concerns they have in the classroom.
The biggest overarching trend: teachers are worried about their students and their mental health needs being met.
“With our staff being the wonderful, caring people that they are, they’re worried about their kids first and foremost, and the trauma and the stress that has come from two years of the pandemic,” Stephenson shared.
“Getting back into school, even though we were in person the majority of that pandemic, it still feels a little different…a little more back to a typical school year.”
Meeting critical needs so students can focus on learning
Stephenson pointed out that because trauma can manifest in various capacities, each student may also struggle in different ways. While one student struggles with outward behaviors, another child is juggling a more internal battle.
“That is the really tricky thing about supporting our students with their mental health needs,” she said. “We can’t address academic needs for kids until they feel safe and until they feel secure in their environment. We have to make sure that we are addressing the mental health needs of our kids simultaneously with academic needs.”
Stephenson referenced American psychologist Abraham Maslow’s hierarchy of needs, a theory of motivation which states that five categories of human needs dictate an individual’s behavior: physiological needs, safety needs, love and belonging needs, esteem needs and finally, self-actualization needs.
One of the district’s ultimate goals, Stephenson said, is meet their student’s needs within this hierarchy, especially following the setbacks felt across the country after the pandemic.
Students showed an overall improvement both in Montrose and across the state, but this year’s data indicates that Colorado students remain below pre-pandemic comprehension levels in reading and math.
The percentage of students who met or exceeded expectations on the English Colorado Measures of Academic Success (CMAS) assessment increased by nearly eight percentage points, from 31.7% in 2021 to 39.2% this year. Average math scores followed the upward trend, from 21.3% in 2021 to 24.2% this year.
Although students rebounded from last year, average English scores are still 2.6% lower than the 41.8% in 2019. Math scores this year are 2.6% below pre-pandemic scores, which were 26.8%.
The district has emphasized the fickle learning environment that students and teachers experienced during the pandemic, and the need for stability. A study from the National Library of Medicine found a direct correlation between mental health problems in early childhood and adolescence with increased risks for poor academic performance.
It also indicated a need for both awareness and treatment for mental health in order to provide fair opportunities in education. The study echoes a national discussion on the topic after the pandemic upended lives in and outside of the classroom.
Stephenson said the district needs to be more strategic with its programs and its plans for addressing mental health needs, including those of its teachers.
“We need to make sure that our teachers are supported and they feel like they have the training and the resources that they need to address these,” she explained. “It can’t all rest with teachers in the classroom and so we need to make sure that we have other staff support that is necessary to meet these kids’ needs.”
Staff and student support breaks down through a three-tiered approach. Universal support and instruction offers support to the student majority, but not all kids live the same experiences or learn the same way.
Programs such as Black Canyon High School or the district’s new outdoor range learning center provide alternative learning environments for a smaller percentage of students.
Finally, Stephenson noted the students who have experienced more “significant events” that require the “most intensive support” the district can provide.
“We need to make sure that we are aligned in our efforts in all three of those tiers to make sure that our kids get what they need and our teachers still support them,” she said.
In between juggling the trauma, stress and learning, teachers are “overwhelmingly relieved” to be back in school, Stephenson said of her staff.
“We certainly recognize that COVID is still in our community, but it’s nice to be able not to have to focus on that on a daily basis,” she continued.
Staff celebrated the relationships they built with their students and families, and the excitement around having a bustling school full of students, parents and volunteers again after two years of empty halls.
More than anything, the superintendent said she’s most proud of the attitude and drive exhibited by teachers to meet their students’ needs.
“For our staff to be willing to take on more because they know it’s what our kids need is just heartwarming,” Stephenson said. “I think that’s really the biggest celebration— there is a real sense of pulling up our bootstraps this year and getting in and doing the work that we need to do to support our kids.”
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.