A Mesa County Sheriff's Office SWAT team member speaks to a person detained at Riley Lane in Delta, where a search warrant related to a robbery in Mesa County was served on May 2. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press and DCI)
Officers confer during a high-risk op to serve a search warrant on Riley Lane in Delta on May 2. (Dennis Anderson/Montrose Daily Press and DCI)
A Delta neighborhood was left on edge Tuesday evening, when Mesa County Sheriff’s Office investigators came to arrest robbery suspects who had been tracked to a home on Riley Lane.
Initially, only some people came out of the home when Mesa County attempted a call-out, Delta Police Chief Luke Fedler said, and Mesa County’s SWAT team “had to escalate measures.”
They deployed their armored Bearcat vehicle and fired tear gas canisters through the home’s windows to effect the arrests of Humberto Cano-Hernandez, 31, of Delta, and Kevin Espinoza, 19, of Grand Junction.
The two are suspected of stealing a motorcycle at gunpoint from the 3000 block of Mohawk Avenue in Mesa County early Tuesday morning, May 2. According to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, a witness saw three males in a pickup truck stop, put his neighbor’s motorcycle into the truck and drive off.
The bike’s owner ran out, yelling at the suspects as they left. He tried to follow the truck and that is when one of the suspects fired a gun at him, the sheriff’s office said; the man halted his pursuit.
But he’d gotten a good look at the vehicle and its plate, which came back registered to the Riley Lane home in Delta.
The Mesa County sheriff then coordinated with the Delta Police Department to serve a warrant there. Fedler issued a shelter in place advisory for nearby residents because of the “high-risk” operation, but lifted it after the arrests with an advisory heavy police activity was ongoing.
Investigators ultimately contacted eight individuals at the home and also recovered a motorcycle.
Cano-Hernandez and Espinoza were arrested on the Mesa County allegations. The sheriff’s office there did not say whether there is a third suspect in the reported robbery. Fedler said DPD picked up one person on a local warrant.
Cano-Hernandez was detained on suspicion of robbery, felony menacing, attempted first-degree assault with intent to cause serious bodily injury with a weapon, first-degree aggravated motor vehicle theft and reckless endangerment.
Formal charges are due May 12 in Mesa County. Jail records showed a cash bond of $50,000.
Espinoza was detained on suspicion of robbery, aggravated motor vehicle theft, reckless endangerment and as an accessory to a crime. Formal charges are also due May 12 and jail records also showed his bond as $50,000.
Espinoza’s criminal history is limited, according to Colorado Bureau of Investigation records, which show traffic offenses from last year and failure to appear on a warrant.
Cano-Hernandez’s arrest record from 2020 on shows multiple contacts with agencies in Olathe, Montrose County and Delta.
According the the CBI’s publicly available records, convictions include misdemeanor motor vehicle trespass, drug possession, misdemeanor illegal use of credit cards, driving under restraint and contempt of court.
