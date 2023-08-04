The Methodist Episcopal Church building, known as the Montrose United Methodist Church, has stood at 19 S. Park Ave. for more than a century and is now on the City Register of Historic Places. (City of Montrose Archive)
Members of the United Methodist Church choir review a song in the church sanctuary during a rehearsal in 2019.
(William Woody/ Special to the Montrose Daily Press)
More than a century after its completion, the United Methodist Church building on South Park Avenue — designated as the Methodist Episcopal Church of Montrose — has landed on the City Register of Historic Places.
Montrose city councilors on Tuesday approved the designation for the local Romanesque Revival-style building that perches impressively at South Park and South First streets. The sandstone structure, with its distinctive stained glass, domed roof and bell tower that rings out with chimes every hour, is already on the national and state registers of historic places.
“It seems very fitting to have it locally designated in this capacity,” City Planning Manager Jace Hochwalt said Tuesday, giving credit to City Planner William Reis, who had previously provided detail to the city council. The City Historic Preservation Committee had recommended approving the church for the local register at its June 27 meeting.
Reis in an earlier presentation explained that although the church is the United Methodist Church of Montrose, it is listed on the national and state registers as the Methodist Episcopal Church, so the city opted to keep that designation on the paperwork.
The church, easily recognizable by prominent features such as its crenellated towers and domed roof, was completed in 1920, on a 1909 design credited to Colorado Springs architect Thomas P. Barber. Documentation associated with the National Register of Historic Places listing in 1999 noted that construction was on-again, off-again before 1917, due to labor and money shortages during WWI. In 1917, construction “resumed in earnest.”
That construction is solid. The church’s concrete foundation extends more than 10 feet below ground and foundation walls are a foot thicker than specifications — possibly because of the building committee’s experience with local soil instability. The sandstone above-grade was quarried on the Uncompahgre Plateau and cut by local masons. The yellow brick walls are set in a locally produced bond by the Montrose Brick Company, which had ceased business decades before the national listing.
“The scale of the building, its overall size, the quality of materials and workmanship, and the numerous stained glass windows are impressive for its time of construction in what was a small, somewhat isolated town in Southwestern Colorado,” the documentation states.
The church also “compares favorably” with the First Methodist Episcopal Church of Delta, built in the Tudor Revival style. This church was already on the National Register as one of Colorado’s most intact examples of an “Akron Plan” church.
According to the National Register documents, an Akron Plan church like the Montrose and Delta churches is one built to reflect a religious philosophy that stressed Sunday school attendance over church attendance and is thought to have originated in Akron, Ohio, after the Civil War.
“Based on a desire for separateness with togetherness, the large open, high-ceilinged interiors typically incorporated perimeter balconies that allowed all students to be together for opening and closing exercises,” the National Register paperwork states. Nationally, more than 2,500 churches were build using the basics of the Akron Plan.
“This time period and the locale produced a distinctive church building, reflecting the prevailing philosophy of Methodism, a popular architectural style, and the use of local materials.”
The Montrose Methodist Episcopal Church itself was organized on Easter night in 1884, by the Rev. Lynderman Wright, according to a previous Daily Press article by local historian Marilyn Cox. In 1886, a formal church building was constructed on North Second Street and Cascade Avenue; services later moved to the Masonic Hall after that building was condemned. The church’s present location was purchased in 1909, according to Cox’s research.
The church meets city criteria for the local register. It is more than 50 years old, carries significant association with Montrose’s religious history and has remained in use as a church since its completion.
In addition to the noted historic elements, the National Register paperwork noted the church’s “Post Modern style addition,” designed by local architect Patrik Davis. Built in 1990, the addition stands in the space a 1953 parsonage once occupied.
“It’s great to recognize the historical significance of local buildings. The church has figured prominently in our community for more than one hundred years and this dedication honors that rich history,” Montrose Mayor Barbara Bynum said in an Aug. 1 statement following city council’s unanimous vote to place it on the local register.
