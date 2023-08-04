More than a century after its completion, the United Methodist Church building on South Park Avenue — designated as the Methodist Episcopal Church of Montrose — has landed on the City Register of Historic Places.

Montrose city councilors on Tuesday approved the designation for the local Romanesque Revival-style building that perches impressively at South Park and South First streets. The sandstone structure, with its distinctive stained glass, domed roof and bell tower that rings out with chimes every hour, is already on the national and state registers of historic places.



Katharhynn Heidelberg is the Montrose Daily Press assistant editor and senior writer. Follow her on Twitter, @kathMDP.

