Nothing touches the soul quite like the heavenly voices under the dome of the United Methodist Church in downtown Montrose.
In this space, the choir, donned in concert attire, reach beyond the cold December night with their music to spread the word of the heavenly Spirit.
All are welcome at this church. And during two nights of performances in early December, people flocked by the hundreds, as in years past, to catch the finely tuned vocal harmonies.
The program, “Lessons in Carols,” is a blend of Christmas messages and music, Church pastor the Rev. Lisa Petty reads passages while the 17-member choir, under the direction of Kelly Thompson, tug on the spirit through song.
At both the Dec. 6-7 performances, the sanctuary seating was sold out. Often, members of the audience joined the choir to sing favorites like, “O Come, All Ye Faithful,” which could be heard on the street.
"The sanctuary at Montrose United Methodist Church feels like a sanctuary, but has acoustics of a concert hall," Petty said, adding, "music makes my soul have all the ‘feels’. Music in a worship setting can be praise and thanksgiving, lament and sorrow, as well as joy and wonder."
The format for "Lessons and Carols" is similar to a cantata with different types of choral arrangements with a common narration or thread, according to Rev. Petty. She said the "lesson" was part scripture and story this year focused on "loss and hope, chaos and peace, struggles and joy, love and Jesus."
"Every person who celebrates the season has a heart that is full and aching in some form or another," Rev. Petty said. "We connect with the divine through our thoughts, feelings, words and music. Lessons and carols provide all of the above."
The choir will also host four Christmas Eve performances on December 24 at 4 p.m., 5:30 p.m., 8 p.m. and 11 p.m. The children's service beings that day at 4 p.m.
The United Methodist Church, a cornerstone of downtown at 19 Park Avenue, was erected in 1920, nearly 40 years after the congregation was formed in Montrose in the early 1880s.
The church was built with a dome over the sanctuary, in an effort to balance the sermons and music between the congregants seated in the first level, and the balcony.
“The dome was very purposeful, it wasn’t just a pretty thing, it was really made to amplify and magnify the sound in here,” Thompson said. “It just picks up the sound and circulates it. It’s pretty incredible.”
Thompson grew up in the Hillcrest American Baptist church in Arvada. His father, the Rev. Fred Thompson, was the pastor there. His musical upbringing through the church sculpted him into a kind of a musical servant, especially with choir music, where he can read past the notes to extract the feeling behind the music.
During three months of rehearsals leading up to the “Lessons in Carols,” performances, Thompson and the choir meticulously studied the music down to the note along with pianist Laurie Ranum.
The human body itself is an instrument, according to Thompson. He and the members of the choir worked together through the bars of music to get the most out of each breath, knowing when to contort the mouth and throat together to deliver the intended pitch.
Each day that inched closer to the performances, Thompson worried — as a conductor will do — about the music and last minute details.
"Then, it just magically clicks," he proclaims.
The “Lessons in Carols” program is about 10 years old and was born from Thompson's days as a member of the 100-member Colorado Chorale in Denver. When Thompson moved and joined the United Methodist Church in Montrose 19 years ago, he was searching for a new choir and holiday program.
"We just told the church we were going to do this one night, and I think we had about 77 people show up," Thompson remembers. "Well, those 77 people must have talked because the next year we had 160 show up, and the next year it grew even more."
The program has mostly been annual, except the year his father Fred became ill.
"The year we came back we did only one night. This place was packed to gills and we knew we had to go back to two nights," Thompson said.
Since then, the program is now advertised and those attending need tickets. With the popularity growing, Thompson, along with Petty and the choir, will be at it again next fall, for more lessons and carols.
