MG Conty wants nothing more than to share his love for wine with Montrose, beginning within the dimly lit, relaxed atmosphere provided by local speakeasy, Phelanies.
Conty delivers a cool vibe to the local establishment, on par with the mood he hopes to set for Montrose’s first and only wine bar snuggled in the popular speakeasy as jazz notes float through the drinkery.
The wine bar connoisseur was approached by Phil and Melanie Freismuth, owners of Horsefly and Phelanies, about using the empty space on Mondays, Tuesdays and Sundays after he had purchased a two-story building next to the Coffee Trader on Main St. The space was offered at no charge to Conty in exchange for marketing services.
While Conty rents out the upstairs floor as an apartment, he has big plans to expand his wine bar with live music, open mic nights, paint and sips and “talk series” where guests come and speak.
The Freismuths’ offer blew Conty away; it proved to be another act in a long line of generosity since he moved here a year and a half ago.
Conty and his wife moved from California around May 2020 after reflecting on their previous year — it hadn’t been a good one. In fact, the past handful of years had been bad for the couple. He had just recently received his marketing degree and they realized they needed a fresh start.
The couple decided they needed a fresh start and a new place to live and it wasn’t long before Conty was on his computer searching the country for friendly communities to live in.
When Montrose continued popping up in his searches, he contacted a realtor. He quickly found himself on a plane to Montrose in January 2020 to see the community he now calls home. While plans didn’t pan out as he originally hoped for his trip, Conty kept an eye on a house that would move on and off the market, its price decreasing each time it popped back online. In May, the listing came back up, at a much lower cost and he jumped on the opportunity to fly back out and look at the house.
“I pretty much never went back,” he said.
The wine bar owner said the community displays a level of acceptance he’s never experienced in the many places he’s lived throughout the country.
“It’s amazingly friendly, the people are kind, they’re generous, they’re not as intense. I love this town,” Conty said.
From an employee at City Market gifting him her $10 coupon because he was having card membership issues or a local company generously providing him a spare laptop when his wouldn’t work to having a space for his wine bar at no charge, MG has been inspired to give back through a number of situations.
He’s donating another auction item to the Montrose Center for the Arts and has donated to Colorado West Christian School a few times, as well as to the Rotary Club.
After sealing the deal with the Freismuths, Conty quickly reserved space at the Boys and Girls Club Wine Fest event scheduled for a week later. He built a website, social media accounts and ordered business cards so he could set up his new business in the span of a week.
“I made it to that event and that was a big hit,” he said.
MG’s Wine Bar opened for business two months ago, operating 5 p.m. to closing time on Mondays and Tuesdays. Sundays are typically reserved for private parties or events such as Sparkling Sunday, an occasion dedicated to sparkling wines.
The wine bar is hosting its second Sparkling Sunday this weekend following the success of the first event. Wines such as sweet, dry, Proseccos and Pét-nat (an abbreviation for “pétillant naturel”—a French term that roughly translates to “naturally sparkling) are a few selections to be featured at the new weekend staple.
“You’d be hard pressed to find a wine bar anywhere that has one,” Conty said of the Pét-nat, a drink accompanied by a fermentation process dating back to the 1800s in Europe.
The connoisseur has been in the wine industry for several years and includes his wine business in Baja, Mexico in his breadth of experience. In addition to the new wine bar, Conty also consults for private chefs and businesses who need advice on wine selections.
Overall, Conty just wants to bring Montrose residents a fun, comfortable wine tasting experience while learning something new. He describes his wine bar as an “unpretentious” experience, where people can ask questions without feeling overwhelmed or embarrassed about what they don’t know.
Although he carries Coloradan wines from winemakers he’s met, he also carries wines from Washington, Oregon, California, Colorado, Spain, France, Argentina and Chile.
He hopes to help people travel the world through a glass of wine.
Conty isn’t yet certain where the wine bar’s future is headed, but it looks bright. He may expand to Gunnison or beyond, but for now he’s enjoying where it’s at.
“We’re listening to the community and to the big man upstairs. And we’re trying to get this right.”
For more information, visit MGsWineBar on social media or his website at https://mg.wine/
Cassie Knust is a staff writer for the Montrose Daily Press.