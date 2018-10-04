By Andrew Kiser
After a summer of working on their craft, the Montrose High School marching band members got a chance Sept. 29 to see how they match up with other schools nearby.
In the end, MHS left the Colorado West Invitational judges impressed. The band took first place at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction for the first competition of the season.
“I think they played as well as they could have played for their first show so we were really proud of their performance,” band director Josiah St. Peter said. “For a lot of the students — the freshmen and rookie members — that was their first competition. ... So that was an exciting time for them. It was really positive and energetic for the kids.”
Although the team was happy with the first-place finish, the judges’ feedback caused the group rethink the show’s ending. The changes happened on the fly as the team’s show designer and drill writer spent all of Sunday writing a new closer, St. Peter said.
In total, 12 new sets have changed, with the band members perfecting them over the last three days, St. Peter said. He added he’s been amazed by the students' willingness to learn them in a short amount of time.
“It’s even impressing our designers,” St. Peter said. “We trust the kids to know that they can do this. We are putting our faith in a bunch of high school kids. It’s fun because it gives them a responsibility to know that we believe in them.
“We want to push them and we want them to achieve the most they can so we have to a good job from a design standpoint.”
St. Peter added since he took over the program in 2010 he’s noticed his kids can learn a new routine much faster.
“They’re flexibility and (ability) to change is really high this year,” he said. “That’s helping those modifications that we’re making.”
Residents will be able to see the new closer during the Montrose High School football game against Denver South at 6 p.m. Oct. 12.
This year’s theme, “Pledges and Promises.” St. Peter previously explained it as a patriotic-style performance but with the band’s own spin.
The Montrose band’s next competition will be CBA Western Slope Regional Qualifier
on Oct. 18 in Grand Junction. Last year, the team placed seventh overall at regionals.
“That’s really important because that sets up for our state-qualifying placing as we go into the state championship,” St. Peter said.
That competition will be held Nov. 2-3 at the Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs. The team is coming off five straight years as state finalists, including a sixth-place finish at last year’s Colorado Bandmasters Association State Championships.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
