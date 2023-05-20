MHS senior and biomedical student Caitlyn Dillon and her partner look carefully through their medic kits before taking the final test to earn their wilderness first aid certifications. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
One of Garcia's bio-med students treats MHS' own social studies teacher Kurt Scriffiny, a volunteer patient for their first aid certification test. Her students must treat Scriffiny accordingly as he fakes symptoms, such as fainting. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
MHS senior and biomedical student Caitlyn Dillon and her partner look carefully through their medic kits before taking the final test to earn their wilderness first aid certifications. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
One of Garcia's bio-med students treats MHS' own social studies teacher Kurt Scriffiny, a volunteer patient for their first aid certification test. Her students must treat Scriffiny accordingly as he fakes symptoms, such as fainting. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Knowledge of wilderness first aid helps close the gap between when an incident occurs and when help arrives, Montrose High School science teacher Emarae Garcia explained to a classroom of bio-medical students right before they took the test to earn their own wilderness first aid certifications.
Garcia is the Project Lead the Way Biomedical Program and biology educator for the high school. She started Project Lead the Way six years ago as a four-year STEM program on bio-medicine.
Earlier this year, all bio-med students got the chance to meet local emergency medical services personnel, or EMS, and SAR, or search-and-rescue, teams for a field experience day.
This week, seniors in the program put their hard work to the test in order to receive their wilderness first aid certifications.
Part of the final bio-med course, Biomedical Innovation, was an independent project that the students were able to choose, which is how Garcia ended up dedicating her spring break this year to becoming a certified wilderness first aid instructor.
Garcia remarked proudly that these seniors have worked hard since then by learning the basics of first aid through classwork before progressing to scenarios for some hands-on practice.
This is the first time some of Garcia’s students are getting certified in wilderness first aid.
Before students got a chance to show off their skills, Garcia shared a story on why learning these skills are impactful.
“I think in some way this class is near and dear to a few people because one of our coworkers was saved by some — just by accident — wilderness medical folks on the (Gunnison) river.”
Garcia was referring to the story of one of her coworkers, Adam Wright, who in December of 2017 fell six stories off of the Black Canyon of the Gunnison, breaking both of his arms, his leg, and caving in part of his face. Wright was rescued by two EMTs — Tyson Lockhart and Robby Rogers — who happened to be on a whitewater expedition through that area.
Volunteers made up of board members, counselors, nurses, and teachers from the school district acted out written scenarios on May 16 for the students to treat as real-life cases where wilderness first aid is applicable.
In order to earn their certifications, students had to follow the proper steps and showcase a knowledge of everything they learned, from treating bee stings to more serious cases such as heart attacks.
Twenty students split into teams of two or three to treat seven possible scenarios.
Going into the test, student Caitlyn Dillon felt prepared.
Dillon has not only taken all four years of the bio-med classes, but has also doubled up on MHS’ other science courses, including chemistry and AP biology. She plans to go to UCCS after graduation to major in biology with the hopes of becoming a physician.
Dillon shared some of the real world experience Project Lead the Way has given her. In her junior year, she created her own bacterial conjugation lab to study how bacteria grows or doesn’t grow when in contact with a variety of vaccines and medications.
“If you are thinking about pursuing a career in science or just interested in science, I know for a fact that everything that I’ve learned these past four years will help me as I pursue my degree,” said Dillon, stating that the higher level courses especially help those pursuing a future career in medicine, as they deal a lot with the human body and first aid.
This wilderness first aid certification is a course the senior finds important: “If it helps someone live — if it helps save someone's life — then why not, especially, too, 'cause I think everybody should have some sort of first-aid (training).”
The field day earlier in the semester, along with days like Tuesday when volunteers visit their classrooms, creates a further connection to the real world and what Dillon describes as a “pretty good tie to the community.”
Discuss the news on NABUR, a place to have local conversations The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect ✔ A site just for our local community ✔ Focused on facts, not misinformation ✔ Free for everyone