If you were at Cerise Park either early Friday morning or mid-afternoon, you probably came across an unexpected scene. Ambulances, not one, but two helicopters and a great number of cops and medics filled up the fields and paths of the downtown park. While this would normally be a frightening sight, at Cerise on this particular Friday this was nothing more than a hands-on learning experience for high school students.
Montrose High School, along with the city, worked with local EMS and SAR, or search-and-rescue, teams to host a field experience day where the school’s bio-med students learned about what first responders do during a field call.
“It’s difficult to motivate young people to come to the first responder type of career, 'cause there’s a lot of demands in being a first responder,” said Mark Rackay, Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse director and public information officer. “It’s nice to try and catch‘em early and give‘em an introduction to what we have and what we do in the hopes you reach a couple.”
Jon Sullivan,public works special events manager, was the one who received MHS’s application concerning a field experience day. Due to a background in EMS as well as SAR, Sullivan said this event pulled on the right heartstrings for him.
“This is a really cool career exposure for kids that otherwise don’t really understand what it entails," Sullivan said. "How would you know what these things are as a 15, 16-year-old unless you had an opportunity like this?”
MHS science teacher Emarae Garcia was the woman who sent in the event’s application after coming up with the idea for a field experience day.
Garcia started Project Lead the Way six years ago when she began a four-year STEM pathway course on bio-medicine. Through this program freshman are able to start with Principles of Biomedical Science and go all the way up to Biomedical Innovation their senior year.
Students, from freshman to seniors, had the opportunity to attend Friday’s EMS/SAR Field Experience Day.
According to Garcia, the high school’s biomedical program has about 275 students, and around 160 of which were able to experience firsthand what it is like to locate and triage someone out in the field. With no real patients to treat, the students were given a mock scenario of what a situation might be, and the first responders gave demos on what their roles would be during such a call.
At the Field Experience Day, San Miguel Search and Rescue, Care Flight of the Rockies, the sheriff’s posse, MPD, and Montrose Fire EMS were ready to teach the next generation about what they do.
“That’s like the core and the heartbeat of how western Colorado operates,” said Sullivan. “You know, we’re all here to, like, scratch each other’s back and help out.”
“The support from all of these people to make this happen has been outstanding," Garcia said, reflecting on the participating agencies.
Both Montrose Fire EMS and Montrose County Sheriff’s Posse showed students the gear they use to get people out of rough landscapes. The scenario MHS students were given for the event involved the retrieval of a woman thrown over a cliff in Sanborn Park.
“Our role in this is when someone is injured in a very remote location generally EMS can’t get to them, and we’re sort of the technical rescue people,” said Rackay.
During this simulation student’s were able to try out the pulleys used to get someone out of a situation like the mock scenario provided.
Officers of the police department and an investigator from the sheriff’s office who are certified Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) drone pilots showed the high school students the equipment involved in such work, used to find people quickly and efficiently when lost.
Students were able to see the live footage of one of their drone cameras as well as watch the drone fly above their heads.
PD officers also explained how someone fresh out of high school can receive credentials in their field before the age of 21, which is how old someone must be to become an officer or deputy. Getting a degree in criminal justice or becoming an animal control officer or detention deputy are some options that young adults can do to gain early experience.
But pulleys and drones weren’t the only equipment students got to explore. At the SAR stations, students were able to get inside the San Miguel SAR helicopter and understand what it takes to become a nurse or paramedic for Care Flight.
“I couldn’t do a lot of this without the support of our community,” said Garcia. “I can’t thank these guys — to volunteer their time — enough to come in and spend a day with our students and teach them about their career … these guys are amazing.”
She also explained that this event would not have been possible without MHS principal Heidi Voehringer.
MHS science teacher Shane Yanosky also said Friday’s event would not have happened without support from administration.
“The whole reason we are able to do this is because of (MCSD superintendent) Dr. Stephenson and Miss Voehringer,” Yanosky said.
“Our community has got to be the coolest people on the planet,” said Garcia.
Friday’s event follows a similar structure to another annual event Garcia started: Forensics Academy, scheduled for the fall. During Forensics Academy students go to stations where the local coroner, state patrol, along with the Montrose Police Department and sheriff’s office teach students about their careers.
“We’re doing some cool things in this program,” Garcia said.
Just like with Forensics Academy, Garcia hopes to turn the field experience day into an annual teaching experience for students. Sullivan also shares the same plans.
