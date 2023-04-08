If you were at Cerise Park either early Friday morning or mid-afternoon, you probably came across an unexpected scene. Ambulances, not one, but two helicopters and a great number of cops and medics filled up the fields and paths of the downtown park. While this would normally be a frightening sight, at Cerise on this particular Friday this was nothing more than a hands-on learning experience for high school students. 

Montrose High School, along with the city, worked with local EMS and SAR, or search-and-rescue, teams to host a field experience day where the school’s bio-med students learned about what first responders do during a field call. 



