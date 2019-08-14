The two-time returning state champion Montrose High School boys golf team has begun 2019 on a tear, winning two of its first three competitions.
The Indians’ most recent victory came on Tuesday at the Cherry Creek Invitational. The team shot an overall 10-under-par for a 206. Montrose, which had three golfers shoot under par, finished 12 strokes better than runners-up Mullen (218).
Jordan Jennings and Ryan Lords took first and second place, respectively, for Montrose.
Jennings carded a 5-under for a 67 which included seven birdies and one eagle. Lords (68) had a consistent day with two 34s on the front and back nine, tallying six birdies on the day.
Micah Stangebye helped with the team’s score with a 71 which was good for a tie of fifth place with Cherry Creek’s Charlie Flaxbeard. The Montrose reigning state champion had four birdies.
Although he didn’t contribute to the final team score — the top three finishers from each school do — Mark Methany shot an 88.
This tournament wasn’t the first time Jennings or the Indians took the top spot in this competition.
The Indians won their first tourney of the year on Aug. 8 at the Devil’s Thumb Invite in Delta.
They won by a combined score of 214.
Jennings also came in the first place individually after shooting 7-under par (65). He carded six birdies to go along with an eagle on hole No. 2.
Stangebye finished in second with a 67. He tallied seven birdies.
Jake Legg helped contribute to the team score with an 82 which was good for a tie in 13th place. He finished with one birdie.
Additionally, Mark Methany shot an 85, Klay Martinez 87, Rocco Manuel and Kreed Martinez both 89, Liam Beshore 92, Logan Files 94 and Connor Bell 95.
Then, on Aug. 9, the Indians played in the Battlement Mesa Classic where they finished in third place overall as a team (247). They finished five strokes behind tournament winners Aspen (242) and four back of runner-ups Fruita Monument (243).
Jennings was once again the top finisher for Montrose. He placed second after shooting 3-over par (75). He was one shot back of winner Nic Pevny of Aspen.
The Montrose golfer notched two birdies and an eagle during his round.
Legg was the next best golfer for the Indians with an 84 which was good for a tie in 10th place. Methany finished in a stalemate for 18th after shooting an 89. And Martinez placed in a tie for 21st with a 92.
Up next, the Indians will compete today in the Sun Devil Invitational at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
