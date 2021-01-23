The choral sounds that echo through the halls around the choir room at Montrose High School have sounded different since last March.
Students are required to wear face masks while on campus, and performing in choir class is no exception. Add the face coverings, a drop in program enrollment and a lack of any public performances allowed and Choral Director Monica Phillips had a unique situation that required her to change her approach to teaching.
“Because I have half of my students at home and half in the classroom in person, working through our repertoire can feel disjointed,” she said.
“My general approach is to provide practice recordings for students to use at any time, create some ‘deep dive’ assignments for studying the songs (like their history and their musical elements) and then compile student videos into a virtual choir video as their performance.”
As vocalists, students involved in choir share a passion for performing and sounding harmonious in each piece. Wearing masks, coupled with some students enrolled in hybrid and fully online learning, has made it a challenge.
“The challenges I faced during choir during the pandemic, it was hard to get the want to sing because we couldn’t hear each other through the masks,” senior Gabrielle Wayne said. “It was hard to sing because we were always so scared that we could be infectious and get infected.”
Phillips also struggled finding online meeting software to bring in distance learners since the software does not allow for music rehearsal with ease.
“Navigating the individual student needs with those of the larger group for music-learning purposes had quite a learning curve for me and the students as well.”
To address the effects of the masks on the vocal sound, Phillips worked with her students on placement of their sound, how to listen to others and how to adapt to hearing themselves more loudly than usual. Breath control, vowel shapes and volume control were also readdressed to boost students’ confidence.
Another challenge was the amount of class time the students could perform.
Choir is sophomore Selena Daly’s favorite class, but COVID-19 impacted the experience.
“We weren’t allowed to sing for more than 30 minutes,” Daly said. “Then on top of that, we had to wear masks the whole time. It’s already hard enough talking with one, but now singing was a different level of difficulty.”
Masks or not, aerosolization and air saturation limited students to a 30-minute block before taking a 30-minute break before singing again. That required Phillips to develop lesson plans that alternated performing and activities to avoid over-saturation of the air.
Although some students performed virtually with the group, the choir wasn’t as big as it had been in previous years, Phillips said.
“The music department in general at MHS has seen an almost 50% drop in student involvement due to the pandemic and the choices the school had to make as a whole to accommodate the situation,” Phillips said.
“Some students had to choose between music and academic classes. Others had to choose between hybrid or fully-online learning, and still others were simply uncertain how music would work this year.”
Across the various choirs, 63 students have been involved this school year, with quite a bit of crossover between groups. Comparatively, there were 110 students in the choirs last year.
Despite concerts, live performances and public appearances being restricted to virtual only under the district’s COVID-19 spring instructional plan, Phillips found other ways for students to showcase their vocal talents through virtual choir videos.
“All choir students submit a video of them singing each piece and then I sequence it into a video, which blends all voices,” she said. “The students then get to download the videos to share with their family and friends.”
This new approach to learning to sing has placed more emphasis on self-evaluation, how to record a vocal performance, how to sing with a microphone and how to perform to a camera, rather than to an audience.
“If not for the pandemic, those skills may not have been something I would have emphasized,” Phillips said.
Although new and slightly challenging, students said learning how to sing while wearing a mask helped them with their vocal projection.
“Pronunciation and vowels mean everything,” Wayne said. “And you have to be loud and be proud of your voice. With face masks, you have to be prepared to be the only one that’s being heard.”
Daly added, “Our choir teacher always told us last year before COVID ‘be loud and confident.’ With the masks, you definitely had to be louder than usual because it’s hard to hear. That taught me to project my voice.”
Even though the classroom environment looked different as students donned face coverings and performed both in person and virtually, they enjoyed being surrounded by their choir family who supported their vocal growth.
“My fondest moment was when we all had that talk about our insecurities and our mental issues and how we all just connected really well and how we all were able to relate it to music,” Wayne said.
“One thing that I hope to take away is to be confident in myself,” Wayne added. “To have courage and to sing that note as loud as I can and as proud as I can, even if it’s wrong, just because I know I’m proud means I tried.”
Seeing her students be resilient and grow in their abilities daily continues to bring Phillips joy.
“I have a deep desire to see them recognize their own strength and ability to overcome any adversity that comes their way,” Phillips said. “The pandemic, specifically, could be looked back on as a test of their resolve to pursue their passions. I only hope I can be a spark that ignites those passions.”
