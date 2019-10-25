By Andrew Kiser
For the second year in a row, the Montrose High School marching band won’t have a final performance at the state tournament.
The Colorado Bandmasters Association announced Friday that the 4A/5A state competition was canceled due to inclement weather heading to Colorado Springs at the Air Force Academy, the site of the competition.
“It’s heartbreaking for all of our students, staff and parents,” said MHS director Josiah St. Peter, who had to break the news to his students that same day.
“We do try to use this as a learning experience for them. This kind of stuff happens. … It’s just tough and it’s a part of growing up and life.”
Last year, the final round was canceled entirely after a snowstorm came through Colorado Springs during the last day of state.
Heading into this year’s competition, the team was ranked fifth with the band slated to perform Monday. Fifth was Montrose’s highest-ever mark, but with the recent cancelation, St. Peter said he’s not sure how the CBA will tally the final places.
“I’m not too concerned as far as our final placement,” he said. “I’m just worried about the kids right now and dealing with the aftermath of canceling championships.”
Despite this uncertainty, Montrose will have earned the recognition of seven straight years as a state finalist, St. Peter said.
This cancelation, however, does sting, because the Montrose High School marching band had especially high hopes after making history at regionals earlier this month. The band’s score of 79.9 helped Montrose secure another regional title, and it was also the team’s highest point total in program history.
The band will have one more time to present its show during halftime of the Montrose-Ponderosa football game, which starts at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.
“We’re going to do our best to hype up everyone and get the stands full and give these kids a great audience for their last show,” St. Peter said.
He also expressed his gratitude for the community for supporting the band this season and “the arts at Montrose High School.”
The 1A/2A/3A state tournament doesn’t appear to be affected by this recent announcement. It will be held at Stocker Stadium in Grand Junction on Nov. 4. Olathe and Delta high schools are set to perform at the competition.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.