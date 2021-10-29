The Montrose High School Environmental Club at their regular meeting on Oct. 27, 2021. Bottom row: Aidenne Ludwig, Stephanie Carroll, Aubrielle Weaver and Mallory Carbutt. Top row: Gwen Kingery, Cairo Taylor and Alyx Innarelli.
A group of environmentally-minded students at Montrose High School are working to clean up their community and educate others on environmental issues.
The Montrose High School Environmental Club, spearheaded by substitute teacher Lesley Hallenborg, is presenting “The Lorax” at the library on Wednesday, Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. Pizza will also be served.
The group has also planted trees and other foliage on the Montrose High School campus and done a roadside cleanup next to Johnson Elementary School.
Aubrielle Weaver, a student member of the club, said that the trash cleanups have made her more aware of the litter that she sees around school and the rest of town.
Some of the students said that they joined the club because they enjoy spending time outdoors.
“I enjoy nature and I like the planet we have,” Gwen Kingery said. “If we destroy it, it's probably not going to be around much longer.”
Cairo Taylor, another student in the club, said that it’s unfortunate that caring about the environment has become a politically divisive issue.
“It's something that affects everyone despite what you might believe in or who you might support … Just because I care about the environment doesn't mean that I'm going to be leading one side of the other in politics,” Taylor said.
Through the screening of “The Lorax,” Taylor said that they’re hoping to convey a message about environmentalism in a fun and entertaining way at the film screening.
“It's a silly little kids movie, but it also conveys an important issue of the deforestation which is actually happening in real life,” Taylor said.
