The Montrose High School girls' golf team competed in their first tournament of the season Monday, April 10, in Fruita. The team shot 268, which was for second place. Team members include Kendyll Bernatis, Giada Amundson, Maykayla Beaver, Riley Kettell and Sydney Bell, with coach Brooke Brennecke. (submitted photo)
Kendyll Bernatis shot a 78 to lead the Montrose High School girls’ golf team to a second-place finish at the Wildcat Invitational in Fruita on Monday, April 10. Battle Mountain won the one-day tournament with a 266 score, with Montrose coming in at 268.
Bernatis also missed by a shot being tied with the day’s low score, which came from Makena Thayer of Battle Mountain. She shot a 77. There were 11 teams competing.
It was the first tournament for Montrose since the season began March 13. Two home tournaments at Black Canyon Golf Course and Cobble Creek, originally scheduled for April 4-5, were postponed until mid-May because of inclement weather.
Giada Amundson, a junior, carded an 88 at Adobe Creek Golf Course. Makayla Beaver (100), Sydney Bell (108) and Riley Kettell (113) completed the Red Hawks’ scoring.
Montrose will compete Monday, April 17, at the Hillcrest Golf Club in Durango.
There will be a fundraising golf tournament Saturday, April 15, for the girls’ golf team at the Black Canyon Golf Course. It is a four-person team scramble format with a 9 a.m. shotgun start. Entry fees are $60 per person with a cart and lunch included. The tournament is limited to 25 teams.
