girls golf photo

The Montrose High School girls' golf team competed in their first tournament of the season Monday, April 10, in Fruita. The team shot 268, which was for second place. Team members include Kendyll Bernatis, Giada Amundson, Maykayla Beaver, Riley Kettell and Sydney Bell, with coach Brooke Brennecke. (submitted photo)

Kendyll Bernatis shot a 78 to lead the Montrose High School girls’ golf team to a second-place finish at the Wildcat Invitational in Fruita on Monday, April 10. Battle Mountain won the one-day tournament with a 266 score, with Montrose coming in at 268.

Bernatis also missed by a shot being tied with the day’s low score, which came from Makena Thayer of Battle Mountain. She shot a 77. There were 11 teams competing.



