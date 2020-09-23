The defending state 4A Montrose Indians golf team won its fifth-straight regional championship Tuesday at Green Valley Ranch in Denver. Winners of three straight state titles, the Indians will defend Oct. 5-6 in at the Country Club of Colorado in Colorado Springs.
Montrose posted a 236 scorecard over the 6,600-yard, par 72 course, eight shots ahead of runner up Summit County (244). Steamboat Springs was third at 248.
All four Montrose golfers — Jordan Jennings, Noah Richmond, Jake Legg, Rocco Manuel — qualified for the state competition. Jennings has been on the MHS team for all of those regional championships. He and Legg were both on the state championship team a year ago when it was held at The Bridges in Montrose.
Hunter Swanson of Northfield was the regional tournament medalist with a five-under 67.
Jennings once again led the Montrose team with a 74. Freshman Noah Richmond posted a 76. Both Manuel and Legg turned in cards of 86.
“Jordan was a great leader for us today, once more,” said coach Steve Skiff Tuesday night. “He struck the ball really well and lifted his teammates. The team grinded it out. The greens were big, fast and we got it done.”
Fifteen teams participated in Tuesday’s tournament.
The state championship will be at the Country Club of Colorado, the home course for Cheyenne Mountain High School, one of the best teams in the state, according to Skiff. Other top teams he expects to be contenders include Mullen and Pueblo West.
“It’s golf,” added Skiff. “There’s always a surprise team that does well at state. We’re going to go and look at it, prepare for it.” The Indian golfers will have the next week off to practice for their state title defense.
“We’re ready for it and we welcome the challenge.”
