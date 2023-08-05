Montrose High School golf coach Steve Skiff will have some built-in momentum as his team enters the 2023 season Monday in Grand Junction. Three of his players will be coming off national tournament experiences in Montrose and in South Carolina.
Noah Richmond, a senior and four-year starter for the Red Hawks, competed in the United States Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship in July in Charleston, taking on the best young golfers in the U.S. Last week, Richmond finished third in the American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose. Richmond was one of only four golfers to be under par after three rounds. Richmond shot 70-69-79—209. It was his third straight AJGA/Bridges/city of Montrose Open.
Caleb Caskey, also a senior at MHS, finished 15th at the AJGA, shooting three rounds in the 70s, improving each day. Caskey’s play included a one-under-par third round of 70 to post a tournament card of 77-73-70. Another senior, Kyden Adams, also competed in the AGJA, scoring 86-83-85—257.
“Our goal is to play well, win regionals and get to the state tournament once again,” said Skiff Friday morning. Tryouts for the team were held last week. “We had a good turnout, 24 players came.” Richmond has competed in three consecutive state 4A tournaments. The MHS golf program has a rich history of success, winning seven straight regional titles, and five state 4A championships overall, including three in a row, 2017-2019.
Five players are selected for tournament competition, with the four lowest scores counting for the team. In addition to Richmond, Caskey, and Adams, Caleb Freeland and Brandon Blacker will be on the team traveling first to Grand Junction to play in the Bookcliff Invitational Monday. On Tuesday, the team travels to Lakewood for a tournament at the Foothills Golf Club and on Wednesday, they’ll have another test at Saddle Rock Golf Course in Aurora.
There will be two local tournaments for the MHS team. On Tuesday, Aug. 15, MHS will host a tournament at the Bridges. On Aug. 24, the Red Hawks will compete at Cobble Creek. The 11-tournament schedule also includes a stop at Devil’s Thumb in Delta, Aug. 17.
The regional tournament will be at Bookcliff, Sept. 20. The state 4A tournament returns to the Bridges, Oct. 2-3. The last time the state tournament was at the Bridges in 2019, the Red Hawks posted their third straight title.
