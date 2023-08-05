Montrose High School golf coach Steve Skiff will have some built-in momentum as his team enters the 2023 season Monday in Grand Junction. Three of his players will be coming off national tournament experiences in Montrose and in South Carolina.

Noah Richmond, a senior and four-year starter for the Red Hawks, competed in the United States Golf Association’s Junior Amateur Championship in July in Charleston, taking on the best young golfers in the U.S. Last week, Richmond finished third in the American Junior Golf Association Open at the Bridges, presented by the City of Montrose. Richmond was one of only four golfers to be under par after three rounds. Richmond shot 70-69-79—209. It was his third straight AJGA/Bridges/city of Montrose Open. 



