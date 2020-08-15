The Montrose High School golf team won the Montrose Invitational-Black Canyon Friday by posting a 230 score, seven shots ahead of runner up Durango. A day earlier, both MHS and Durango tied for tournament honors at Cobble Creek. For the year, the Indians have won three of four competitions.
“We keep improving, we keep progressing,” said coach Steve Skiff afterwards. “It’s great to get the season off to such a good start.”
Up and down the MHS roster, there was steady play for veterans and newcomers.
Jordan Jennings shot a three-over par 73 to lead the home team. Jake Legg carded a 77. Noah Richmond shot an 80 with teammates Rocco Manuel (83) and Klay Martinez (86) contributing to the Indian victory.
“The Black Canyon course played tough today,” said Skiff, who was the golf professional there for eight years before becoming an educator. “The old city course always surprises a lot of people. It’s harder than it looks,” he added, citing thick grass in the rough and small greens. “You’ve got to have a good short game. It was fun watching the players strategize around the course.”
Josh Stouder of Fruita Monument was the tournament medalist with a two-over par 72. Hayden Hart of Ouray shot 74. Eagle Valley was the third-place team with a 238 score. Grand Junction turned in 250.
Montrose’s junior varsity team of mostly freshmen and sophomores played well for the second straight day. Logan Files led the way by shooting a 79. Caleb Caskey and Liam Boshoar had 81s. Connor Bell carded an 83. Kreed Martinez (84) and Blake Highland (88) rounded out the 11 MHS players that bested 90.
Fifteen teams played Friday, one more than Thursday at Cobble. There was a large gallery Friday at BCGC. “I want to thank all of the people who came out today. We had a ton of support,” added Skiff. “I know our team appreciated it.”
Tournament number five for the 2020 season will be Thursday. Skiff’s team will play at Battlement Mesa.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.