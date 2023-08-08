After roughly 50 years, Montrose High School is saying goodbye to its longstanding Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) brigade — at least for now.
Montrose County School District officials say the decision to beach the program comes after years of declining participation numbers among students and a lack of staff qualified to teach the Naval Science classes that serve as a bedrock of the program.
However, MCSD Public Information Officer Matt Jenkins said while the program won’t be available this year, it could always come back in the future if there’s adequate staff and enough student interest.
“It’s sad. (NJROTC) has been around for 50 years and it has done a lot for the high school, the district and the community,” said Montrose High School Principal Heidi Voehringer.
Some cadets also voiced their love for the program — and disappointment at its dissolution — at a June 10 school board meeting, and asked officials if they were trying to find a new instructor after Adam Kenner stepped away. At the time, board members didn't give an answer.
“This program has really changed my life for the better,” Cadet Cameron Culver told the school board.
Jenkins said Montrose’s program — which also serves NJROTC participants from Olathe High School — has been on probation for years, unable to meet the Navy’s requirements of two instructors and 100 students.
At the end of this past school year, only 50 students were participating, and Jenkins said even fewer registered to participate this coming semester.
Finding qualified instructors has not been an easy task for the school district. Voehringer said the school went through many over the years, and as of last year only had one of the required two instructors, Kenner. However, with Kenner leaving the program and a position posted over a year ago garnering zero qualified applicants, the district had little choice.
Jenkins said one person expressed interest, but could not confirm his availability at that time. Even so, the program would have been left on probation as the Navy requires two instructors for the program.
Voehringer noted Montrose is not unique, and said there are around 300 open NJROTC instructor positions across the country.
To instruct the program, applicants must be retired from the armed forces with at least 20 years of service and hold the rank of either commissioned or non-commissioned officer.
The program, which students could participate in for all or any of their high school years, consisted of a track of Naval Science courses as well as a collection of after-school activities like color guard and physical training groups.
While NJROTC cadets who complete at least two years of the program may qualify for enlistment at a higher pay grade in the military, Voehringer said this is not the ultimate goal for many — the focus of the program is instead on character development for the students, whatever their future plans may be.
She said the school is working toward providing other pathways for students interested in a military career, including holding discussions with the Montrose Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol, which also boasts a color guard program.
Jenkins noted that while the NJROTC program may be gone for now, students have embraced other career-oriented pathways the high school has offered in recent years, such as construction trades.
And with enough interest and staff, NJROTC could always return to Montrose.
“I wouldn't necessarily say it's the end forever,” Jenkins said.
