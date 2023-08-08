 After roughly 50 years, Montrose High School is saying goodbye to its longstanding Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (NJROTC) brigade — at least for now.

Montrose County School District officials say the decision to beach the program comes after years of declining participation numbers among students and a lack of staff qualified to teach the Naval Science classes that serve as a bedrock of the program.



