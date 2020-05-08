Attention MHS seniors: Drive-thru senior check out set for May 15 from 1 to 4 p.m.
Montrose High School will hold senior check out on Friday, May 15 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. The drive-thru check out starts at South 5th St. and South Selig Ave. Seniors are asked to stay in their vehicles during the check out.
During the check out, seniors can return athletic and ROTC uniforms, pay any outstanding fees with cash or check, return books, textbooks and iPads as well as pick up graduation caps and gowns. Jostens payments are accepted by card or cash only.
Come enjoy the end of your high school career with your teachers while enjoying free ice cream. Seniors will also be asked to fill out a senior exit survey.
The Class of 2020 is going down in history. Make the most of it.
