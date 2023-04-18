MHS senior received competitive scholarship, prepares for marine academy

Montrose High School senior Joey Simo is gearing up to graduate in just a few short weeks, and he has some big plans for the next chapter of his life, including attending the United States Merchant Marine Academy this fall.
The path towards getting accepted into the academy is one that Joey started years ago — five to be exact. During an eighth-grade career day Joey signed up to listen to a pilot’s experience out of curiosity; at the time he wanted to be an engineer. However, Simo said the local pilot’s presentation ultimately altered his path.
“I want to be a pilot," Simo said. "That’s my end goal.”
Simo stayed busy in high school. Being a player for MHS’ football team and a member of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, as well as the Technology Student Association (TSA) are just a few of the extracurriculars that he applied himself to these last four years, on top of taking advanced placement courses.
Simo was also a Boy Scout for 11 years, earning himself an Eagle Scout ring his freshman year; Eagle Scout is the highest rank attainable through the Boy Scouts of America program, with only about 6 percent of all scouts reaching this level.
“I really like all of them,” Simo said about the activities he is involved with, stating they keep him busy, allow him to learn and be part of a group.
The graduating senior has a strong support system in his mother Jamie Simo, his father Joe Simo, and sister Jordyn Simo, who is a freshman in high school.
“We’re all in,” explained student's father. “As parents, we’ve just been trying to support him.”
And they have, from helping him with scholarship applications to taking him to see different service academies around the country.
Jamie found out about an Air Force scholarship opportunity through a friend on Facebook. Knowing her son’s interests, she sent the information to him.
The Aim High Flight Academy is a scholarship for a three-week summer program where recipients learn how to fly a plane in Milton, Florida.
To apply, Joey wrote multiple essays on why he wants to fly, and — due to his transcripts and extracurriculars — he was one of 72 applicants who were accepted last summer.
There were over 5,000 applications for the program, said Jamie: “It was really selective.”
Once he passed multiple tests and after days of flying with a flight instructor, Joey was able to go solo on the final day of camp.
“It was pretty unreal. It’s almost like driving for the first time, but a lot more free,” he said, describing the experience of flying around the airport by himself. “Totally up to me. All of it.”
Jamie said that her son began applying to service academies his junior year, when he began a pre-candidate process. Having been reviewed during the pre-candidate phase, Joey was able to move on to the next step his senior year.
Part of applying for a service academy is receiving a congressional nomination, explained Simo.
Just because someone receives a congressional nomination, the student's father explained, does not mean they will get accepted into a service academy. A congress member may appoint multiple applicants before an academy goes through these appointments and chooses one individual from each congress member’s selection.
After going through all of the steps, including an interview with local veterans about his goals, Simo received a congressional appointment. His application was sent out to academies before he was given early acceptance to the Merchant Marine Academy in February. By being selected, the local student also earned a full-ride scholarship that covers his tuition as well as room and board for all four years of attendance.
Aside from earning a degree in marine engineering, Simo will earn his U.S. Coast Guard license during his time at the academy, allowing him to become a captain or ship engineer. Joe said this is “hard and prestigious licensing to get.”
From there, continued Joe, his son can go into any academy or military branch he desires.
Simo said his parents, as Montrose Country School District administrators, always taught him to leave multiple options open for his future.
Joe referred to his son as “humble” for not mentioning the other awards he has received, listing his 4.10 G.P.A., his ROTC Scholarship and him being a finalist for Colorado State University’s Walter Scott, Jr. Undergraduate Scholarship.
“I probably cry every day about how proud we are,” said Jamie, knowing that her son would pursue a career in servitude since his time in Boy Scouts. “For him to take such a neat path, you know, we’re really excited for this adventure,” she continued while admitting she will miss her son at home.
With all of his accomplishments and with graduation getting closer, Joey is not taking a break. He hopes to receive his private pilot license through the Montrose Regional Airport before leaving for school in July.
“All my teachers have done a lot for me,” stated Joey in recognition of those who helped him along the way. His engineering teacher Christopher Simpson, said Joey, was one of the best teachers he could have had. MHS science teacher, Shane Yanosky — who was in the Navy — helped him with applications.
He also thanked Postsecondary Coordinator for MCSD John Steele and his high school counselor Krista Brundage for their assistance and support.