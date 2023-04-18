MHS senior received competitive scholarship, prepares for marine academy

Joey Simo is on track to become a future pilot after attending the Air Force's Aim High Flight Academy last summer, where he was able to fly a plane solo. (Courtesy photo/Jamie Simo)

Montrose High School senior Joey Simo is gearing up to graduate in just a few short weeks, and he has some big plans for the next chapter of his life, including attending the United States Merchant Marine Academy this fall.

The path towards getting accepted into the academy is one that Joey started years ago  five to be exact. During an eighth-grade career day Joey signed up to listen to a pilot’s experience out of curiosity; at the time he wanted to be an engineer. However, Simo said the local pilot’s presentation ultimately altered his path.



Tags

Better than a comments section

Discuss the news on NABUR,
a place to have local conversations
The Neighborhood Alliance for Better Understanding and Respect
A site just for our local community
Focused on facts, not misinformation
Free for everyone

Join the community
What's NABUR?