MHS student researching local who fell in Normandy after winning institute slot

A Montrose High School student’s desire to learn more about the Invasion of Normandy helped her win a chance to visit the World War II site.
Caitlin Ogoe, alongside MHS teacher Leigh Wagner, earned the opportunity to learn about that fateful event later this summer after Ogoe’s application was approved through the Albert H. Small Normandy Institute.
The acceptance makes the pair one of 15 student-teachers in the nation to receive this invitation.
“It’s crazy,” Ogoe said. “When Ms. Wagner told me, we were both crying because I had no inkling that I was going to get it.”
Ogoe first learned about this initiative through Wagner and fellow educator Kurt Scriffiny. The student said although she applied knowing it was “an amazing opportunity” to learn more about WWII and see the very sites, she also felt like it would help her have a closer connection to America.
“We didn’t grow up as fervent patriots,” Ogoe said. “I wanted to get a piece of that. I felt like it (a tie to America) was missing from my life.”
As part of the institute, Ogoe has to select a soldier from Montrose who was part of the invasion, but fell in combat and is now buried in the American Cemetery in France. Ogoe has already begun this process by studying World War II and the Normandy Campaign through a program supervised by Institute staff from The George Washington University in Washington, D.C.
Ogos is responsible for researching and writing a biography on her soldier, which will be published in the Archives of the Cemetery, preserving the story of this hero's life and sacrifice for years to come.
Ogoe and Wagner, as well as 14 other students teachers, will travel to complete their research starting June 20 at the National Archives in Washington D.C. This will culminate in a trip to Normandy on June 25 to walk the path of their soldier, which includes the beaches of Normandy and Pegasus Bridge, before presenting their eulogy at the cemetery.
Wagner said, following this occasion, Ogoe will present her findings to members of the community so that this fallen soldier’s sacrifice will be remembered.
“This is going to resonate with people,” Wagner said. “It’s such a cool thing that we’ve got going on in our community.”
Although most of the cost is covered by the Albert H. Small Normandy Institute, Ogoe and Wagner have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the rest of the trip. Those funds will help balance the flight from Colorado to Washington D.C. and baggage and passport fees among other expected costs.
To help support Ogoe and Wagner’s trip to France, visit gf.me/u/xd8b98.
Andrew Kiser is the Montrose Daily Press’ sports/business writer. Follow him on Twitter @andrew_kpress.
