MHS students learn first-hand from law enforcement, coroner about investigating a scene

An overturned coffee table, spilt drink and pill bottle were scattered across the floor around a mannequin posing as a dead body at the Montrose High School library Friday and Monday.
The scene was one of four stations students visited as part of a lesson within the four-year Project Lead the Way program at MHS.
MHS teacher Emarae Garcia said this is the first year the school is offering the fourth year of the program, with more details about what that means for seniors forthcoming.
During Friday’s lesson, students in Cohort B enrolled in the introductory course Principles of Biomedical Science learned first-hand from professionals about how to investigate a crime scene, determine the cause of vehicle crashes, work with a K-9 officer to locate a fugitive or missing person and determine the body position at the time of death.
“The academy here, (students) are talking to the detectives that go to every crime scene in Montrose and get first-hand experience talking to a real detective,” Garcia said.
This year, Garcia said they welcomed Sgt. Charles Searcy and K-9 Tigo from the Montrose County Sheriff’s Office and Master Trooper Dave Copeland with the Colorado State Patrol.
“We have included the other entities in our area that deal with law enforcement and these kids are very supportive of our law enforcement,” she said. “They do so many great things for us.”
Outside, students met with Copeland, who has been with CSP for more than 26 years. He talked about investigating a crash to determine what happened. Students also performed a skid test using a drag sled to calculate the speed the vehicles were traveling based on the skid marks.
“The drag sled helps us to identify the relationship between the surface and the tire,” Copeland said. “In order to do this, what I was having them do was they would drag this and we have a formula to determine how much force it takes to move this amount of weight.”
In the field, the trooper performs around ten skid tests and averages those numbers before putting it into a computer, which calculates the coefficient of friction. Then applying that number to the total distance a vehicle skidded, they can determine the vehicle’s speed.
While he hoped the students walked away with a better understanding of what CSP does to investigate a crash, Copeland said it’s bigger than that. It’s about building relationships.
“For me, the initial part is just building relationships,” he said. “Even more than the state patrol attraction, when I retire, I want there to be another generation of law enforcement who protect me and my family.”
As a trooper, Copeland said part of his job is to act with integrity and investigate a crash to understand what happened.
“If tragedy strikes your family that I have done a thorough investigation so there’s not a shadow of a doubt, you know exactly what happened, good or bad and you’re not laying there saying I’m 95% sure.”
Students also learned how the skid pattern signals if the driver was distracted or performed an evasive maneuver to avoid an obstacle or animal.
“The difference is if you were taking evasive actions, the marks are very specific,” he said. “Never have you dodged a deer in the road by gradually going onto the shoulder. But every time somebody is drunk or asleep or distracted it’s a long gradual movement and then the ‘Oh no’ factor kicks in and there’s a jerk of the wheel.”
Montrose County Deputy Coroner Rick Fellabaum has presented at the academy for the past four years about what his job is when he arrives on scene. He brought possible personal protective equipment (PPE) he might use to show the students, including a tape measure, gloves, booties, body bag, measuring stick, camera and temperature gauge.
Fellabaum visited with students about determining the livor mortis of a deceased body.
“If you’re sitting in this position and the blood is in the exact position, what you would call consistent with your body position — and I know what that should be — then you died in this position,” he said. “The blood will drain down to the bottom and the bottom can be whatever way you’re laying like face down, on your back.”
Students in Cohort A engaged with the detectives Monday.
The academy built off of materials students learned in class about analyzing a crime scene, polygraph tests, fingerprints and items found at the scene. Students also learn about blood splatter and how that can help detectives determine what happened.
“It’s exactly like CSI in this class,” Garcia said. “It’s so amazing. This is high-level stuff and freshmen get to do it.”
After participating in the four 20-minute sessions, Garcia hopes her students get “hands-on, real-world experience with a professional. Any time I can connect my students with law enforcement and build that relationship, I back that 100% because they serve and protect.
“Their jobs are very, very difficult and if I can get kids excited and to have that respect for law enforcement, that makes our community better.”
Throughout the academy, students interacted with investigators to think through the scene, understanding that sometimes investigations take years to uncover. But through due diligence and teamwork, those agencies work together to educate and protect their communities and solve the mystery.
