Opportunities Service Assistant Principal for MHS Eric Deyke welcomed incoming freshman and their families at the Class of 2027 Showcase, where the school introduces all it has to offer. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
MHS seniors Kate Donohoe and Olivia Guseman stand in front of the booth for their club, ASTRA, at the Class of 2027 Showcase last week. (Rhiannon Bergman/Montrose Daily Press)
Montrose High School has seen a lot in the last four years, including a complete rebrand of the school mascot. The changes did not stop the school district from opening its arms to the future, when it hosted the Class of 2027 Showcase on March 8.
Eighth grade students from Centennial and Columbine middle schools gathered in the Lloyd McMillan Gym at Montrose High School with their families to hear a brief presentation from Opportunities Service Assistant Principal Eric Deyke and other faculty.
“Now we all recognize today there is a myriad of experiences,” said Deyke as he listed first-generation high schoolers among some of the many students that walk MHS’ halls. “You may have walked these hallways when we had a different mascot.”
Along with extracurricular activities, Deyke described the school’s course catalogue as a “living breathing document” that changes to provide opportunities for their students.
After the presentation incoming students and families were free to explore the halls in order to get acquainted with the school’s layout. The various clubs, programs, and organizations that the school offers had booths for students to learn more about what MHS has to offer.
“We know how short the time is that we have ‘em here, so we just wanna make it as enriched as possible,” Assistant Principal Oscar Cervantes told the Daily Press.
Current high school students were eager to share information about the clubs whose booths they covered. Examples of booths include Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA); The League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC); a Bible study group and Knowledge Bowl.
The Project Unify and Special Olympics booth offered Rice Krispy treats and flyers, as well as great information and smiles from the staff and students running it.
Members of ASTRA, a community service club sponsored by the local Altrusa Club, also introduced new students to their work.
ASTRA members, and current MHS seniors, Kate Donohoe and Olivia Guseman explained that ASTRA is a student-led club where the students will decide on, raise funds, and complete one service project a month throughout the school year in order to help their community.
The changes MHS faced
Cervantes joined MHS faculty in 2019, briefly before COVID-19 hit the school district and larger Montrose community. The students have handled these events in ways better than adults at times, said Cervantes. “There’s been a lot of change, but these kids are resilient. They really are.”
Aside from the balancing act that is teaching high-schoolers during a global pandemic, the face of MHS has completely changed. In 2021, Gov. Jared Polis signed a bill into law that banned Native American mascots in Colorado schools.
MHS was among three of the schools in Montrose County forced to change their mascot. Thus, the MHS Indians retired and the MHS Red Hawks was born. The school has since replaced any Indians memorabilia with the Red Hawks image.
Although the face of the high school may have changed, MHS staffers still get excited to see the faces of their new students, hosting showcases like the one last week to support them through the transition from middle to high school.
“I think it’s important for both, you know, the students and the parents to see everything that’s available and that we really wanna be partners in this together,” said Heidi Voehringer, who was named the new MHS principal earlier this year. “The (high school) experience for four years is just going to be so much better if we have that partnership.”
Voehringer and staff were excited to show off their athletics, arts, STEM, and other extracurricular activities. The MHS principal discussed the organizations that students may become involved with, but she also emphasized that the school is willing to help students start a new club based on their interests.
“We’ve, you know, transitioned the mascot and with that we’ve really tried to do a lot of cultural work and relationship building to make this a welcoming place,” said Voehringer.
